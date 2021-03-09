Soccer Roundup: Toledo secures revenge on Onalaska in shootout

ONALASKA — Eighty minutes couldn’t separate Toledo and Onalaska, but four kicks from 12 yards out for each side later, the Indians were coming back home with the edge after a 1-1 tie in regulation.
And the bus ride home was considerably happier than the last time Toledo found itself in a shootout.
“The shootout went really well for us,” Toledo coach Noel Vasquez said. “It’s something that we’ve been focusing on the past couple weeks, especially after the Stevenson game.”
Two weeks ago, Toledo went to Stevenson, where they couldn’t get their offense going, went to a shootout, and barely came away with the win after Marina Smith was the only player from either side to convert her chance from the spot.
Following that game, Vasquez — who had normally stuck with the same lineup in PKs — reopened competition for spots in the shootout lineup, having his players take them more in practice. Monday evening, the order looked a bit different.
First up was a familiar face as Rose Dillon, who led off with a miss against the Bulldogs, hit a left-footed shot across her body and past Onalaska’s Cleveland-Barrera. Next up after an Onalaska miss was a new one, though, as Greenlee Clark, a junior defender in her first year of high school soccer, got to step up to the spot.
“That’s something that she’s really been focusing on a lot, because she knew that if she had her chance to take a PK, she wouldn’t want to miss it,” Vasquez said.
And so, she didn’t, rifling a shot into the top-right corner. Onalaska answered back with a goal, bringing Marina Smith, Toledo’s leading scorer up. A month ago against the Loggers, Smith beat Cleveland-Barrera going to her left side, but this time the Onalaska netminder got the better of her to keep it close.
It wouldn’t end up mattering.
Onalaska missed its next shot, Vanessa Rodriguez — who played most of the game on a sprained ankle — buried her shot, and the Loggers blazed their last one over the bar to end it.
That ended what had been yet another tight duel between Toledo and Onalaska in a series that has been full of them in recent years.
“It was one of those games where our team had a lot of possession, we moved the ball really well, we just couldn’t get through a really good Ony defense,” Vasquez said. “When they really set their mind to not letting you shoot, they’ll shut you down in any way possible. It was a really good game for us.
Neither team was able to break through in the first half, with Toledo goalkeeper Daphnie Bybee keeping her team in it with a few big saves. Coming out of the break, the Indians kept trying to find a way to break through the Onalaska defense, and finally did in the 63rd minute, when Smith blasted a shot from outside the penalty area off a feed from Dillon that got past Cleveland-Barrera’s hands.
Toledo would barely get any time to celebrate its lead, though, as Brooklyn Sandridge came back the other way for the Loggers in the very next minute, got behind the back line, and slotted a shot past Bybee to level it at 1-1.
“Ony’s always been a fun team to play against,” Vasquez said. “Win or lose, I’m always happy with the outcome of my team, just because I know Ony always gets the best out of us, and I hope we do the same for them.”
Toledo (4-2) is scheduled to host Toutle Lake on Wednesday in its regular-season finale.
Cards come out on top in battle of the birds
WINLOCK — The last time the Cardinals and Fighting Ducks played it was a slip and slide adventure on the mud bog in the heart of Toutle the day after The Great Melt of 2021. This time around everything about the Central 2B League soccer affair, including the score, was neat and tidy as Winlock locked down a no-frills 1-0 win over Toutle Lake.
Winlock didn’t even suit up any extra players for the contest, instead settling for 11 healthy players after taking a week off from competition in order to focus on some physical recovery.
“It helped us to be able to get healed up. It was nice to be able to play with 11,” Winlock coach Brian Ziese said. “You could see that they were a lot more organized tonight.”
As it turned out, the Cardinals didn’t need any extra parts and they just needed one goal. To that end, it was Gabriella Cruz who delivered for Winlock, driving home a penalty kick in the 19th minute after being tackled inside the box by a Fighting Duck defender.
With a frugal defense that added Gabriele Saldago to the ranks during their break from competition, Winlock would emerge unscathed as keeper Kiya Peppers pocketed a short work shutout.
“We limited them on shots,” Ziese said. “We had more shots than them in this game. We controlled this game a lot. They didn’t get those breakaways that they’d gotten in the past.”
Ziese added that freshman Adriana Garcia also helped to keep the Ducks in a row for the duration of the contest.
Winlock is scheduled to host Stevenson on Wednesday.
Beavers blanked by Spudders
WOODLAND — The Beavers were able to hang with Ridgefield for a half, but they faded in the final 40 minutes in a 6-0 loss at home Monday.
“We played them tough, we just got gassed out at the half,” Woodland coach Fred Jenkins said. “I had one player get really sick, and it kind of went sour after that point. But they gave it their all, and that was the most important part.”