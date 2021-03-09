Soccer Roundup: Toledo secures revenge on Onalaska in shootout

“That’s something that she’s really been focusing on a lot, because she knew that if she had her chance to take a PK, she wouldn’t want to miss it,” Vasquez said.

And so, she didn’t, rifling a shot into the top-right corner. Onalaska answered back with a goal, bringing Marina Smith, Toledo’s leading scorer up. A month ago against the Loggers, Smith beat Cleveland-Barrera going to her left side, but this time the Onalaska netminder got the better of her to keep it close.

It wouldn’t end up mattering.

Onalaska missed its next shot, Vanessa Rodriguez — who played most of the game on a sprained ankle — buried her shot, and the Loggers blazed their last one over the bar to end it.

That ended what had been yet another tight duel between Toledo and Onalaska in a series that has been full of them in recent years.

“It was one of those games where our team had a lot of possession, we moved the ball really well, we just couldn’t get through a really good Ony defense,” Vasquez said. “When they really set their mind to not letting you shoot, they’ll shut you down in any way possible. It was a really good game for us.