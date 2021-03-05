Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long finds new groove against Fort; Beavers best Bay

With the R.A. Long girl’s soccer team coming off its worst offensive performance of the season head coach Taylor Wallace decided to make things a little tougher for his offensive players against Fort Vancouver, and while it took a bit, the Lumberjills eventually hit their stride in a 6-0 win.
Coming into a match against a winless Fort Vancouver team, Wallace felt that the Lumberjills could win handily by playing the same way they had played all year. But after seeing the offense sputter in their 1-0 loss to Washougal, he wanted to force his players to try some new things.
“I was placing some extra restrictions on them that might have maybe been outside their comfort zone, to try to push them to a little more quality of play, instead of trying to dump the ball over the top or going to their go-to,” Wallace said. “I was taking this opportunity to get them to widen their arsenal.”
The result was a slow start for R.A. Long, with the Jills making the extra effort to play in the new way their coach insisted upon. They finally broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, with junior Chloe Yordy punching one home off an assist from freshman Kathryn Chapin. Two minutes later, sophomore Emily Anderson found freshman Emily Ramirez-Chavez, and the Lumberjills took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
From there, Wallace cut his attackers loose.
“I said, ‘Go out, play your game, score some goals. Forget what I’ve been saying, do your thing, and play naturally,’” Wallace said.
The effect was immediate. Three minutes into the second half, Chapin scored. Three minutes after that, fellow freshman attacker Audrey Zdunich made it 4-0.
But while the Jills had gone back to their favorite wells, with their two leading goal scorers this season finding the back of the net, Wallace could see that they hadn’t entirely abandoned what he had been asking for in the first half.
“They carried my instructions into the second half on their terms, which I thought was great,” he said. “They were still working the ball up like I wanted to.”
R.A. Long ended up having another burst of goals in it later in the half, with Bobbi Clark netting her first goal of the season in the 64th minute, and Zdunich adding her second of the game in the 65th.
Coming out of the match, with a win that combined areas he wanted to work on with a healthy margin of victory, Wallace said he felt especially good about where his team is at.
“It was really nice to build some confidence and go into the last week of the season with a couple of extra goals under our belt,” Wallace said. “It’s looking good moving forward.”
R.A. Long (3-3) is scheduled to host Hockinson on Tuesday.
Beavers dominate in first-half onslaught over Bay
WOODLAND — Four first-half goals helped Woodland put the game out of reach fast against Hudson’s Bay, as the Beavers rolled out 5-0 winners against the Eagles on Thursday.
Hailey Summers got the scoring started fast with Woodland’s first two goals — the second of which came off a Sydney George assist — before setting up Grace Hay for the Beavers’ third.
Hay knocked in the fourth goal to bring the match to halftime, and Ashley Burney extended the lead in the second half.
Coco MacDonald had two saves in goal for Woodland in the win.
Woodland (2-5) is scheduled to host Ridgefield on Monday.