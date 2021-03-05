Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long finds new groove against Fort; Beavers best Bay

“I said, ‘Go out, play your game, score some goals. Forget what I’ve been saying, do your thing, and play naturally,’” Wallace said.

The effect was immediate. Three minutes into the second half, Chapin scored. Three minutes after that, fellow freshman attacker Audrey Zdunich made it 4-0.

But while the Jills had gone back to their favorite wells, with their two leading goal scorers this season finding the back of the net, Wallace could see that they hadn’t entirely abandoned what he had been asking for in the first half.

“They carried my instructions into the second half on their terms, which I thought was great,” he said. “They were still working the ball up like I wanted to.”

R.A. Long ended up having another burst of goals in it later in the half, with Bobbi Clark netting her first goal of the season in the 64th minute, and Zdunich adding her second of the game in the 65th.

Coming out of the match, with a win that combined areas he wanted to work on with a healthy margin of victory, Wallace said he felt especially good about where his team is at.