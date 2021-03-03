Soccer Roundup: Monarchs send Beavers packing; Rockets win, Jills lose

Defensive miscues cost Woodland on Tuesday, as Mark Morris hung four goals on the Beavers before they could get their offense going in a 4-2 result.

Chloe Harris got the scoring started quickly for Mark Morris with a goal in the sixth minute that was assisted by Emma Johnson.

"After the first goal, we slowed down and couldn’t get anything moving until the second half," Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said. "It wasn’t our prettiest game but we were able to get the win

After going into halftime down 1-0, the Beavers looked, for a while at least, to be in striking distance. That changed in a hurry, though, as the Monarchs scored three goals in quick succession on a Woodland defense that seemed to be still partially in the halftime huddle.

Macie Balkan scored in the 53rd minute on an assist from Ella Hedlund, then Harris scored unassisted in the 55th minute. An assist from Balkan in the 62nd minute set up Isa Whiteside for the Monarchs' final goal of the night.

“We just kind of had a brain fart in the second half, and we collapsed,” Woodland coach Fred Jenkins said. “There were a couple of balls right down the middle scored on us. Pretty easy goals scored on us, they just weren’t paying attention.”