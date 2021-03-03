Soccer Roundup: Monarchs send Beavers packing; Rockets win, Jills lose

Defensive miscues cost Woodland on Tuesday, as Mark Morris hung four goals on the Beavers before they could get their offense going in a 4-2 result.
Chloe Harris got the scoring started quickly for Mark Morris with a goal in the sixth minute that was assisted by Emma Johnson.
"After the first goal, we slowed down and couldn’t get anything moving until the second half," Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said. "It wasn’t our prettiest game but we were able to get the win
After going into halftime down 1-0, the Beavers looked, for a while at least, to be in striking distance. That changed in a hurry, though, as the Monarchs scored three goals in quick succession on a Woodland defense that seemed to be still partially in the halftime huddle.
Macie Balkan scored in the 53rd minute on an assist from Ella Hedlund, then Harris scored unassisted in the 55th minute. An assist from Balkan in the 62nd minute set up Isa Whiteside for the Monarchs' final goal of the night.
“We just kind of had a brain fart in the second half, and we collapsed,” Woodland coach Fred Jenkins said. “There were a couple of balls right down the middle scored on us. Pretty easy goals scored on us, they just weren’t paying attention.”
It could have been worse for Woodland if not for freshman keeper Coco MacDonald, who racked up 15 saves for the Beavers between the sticks.
Suddenly finding itself down 4-0, the Woodland offense sparked to life in the final 15 minutes. Grace Hay got the Beavers on the board with a goal assisted by Ashley Burney, then assisted Victoria Sweet on a second to cut the deficit to two.
“They came on fire the last 15 minutes of the game,” Jenkins said.
Woodland (1-5) is scheduled to welcome Hudson’s Bay for a match on Thursday. Mark Morris is set to go to Washougal.
Panthers shut out Jills
The R.A. Long defense put in yet another standout defensive effort, but the Lumberjills offense was never able to get the Swedish fiddle humming in a 1-0 loss at Washougal.
“Tough night,” coach Taylor Wallace said. “We were on our heels most of the night trying to organize out attack and settle the ball. We had some flashes but ultimately couldn’t finish.”
The Panthers finally broke the scoreless tie in the second half off a corner kick, getting an extra crack at goal when the Jills couldn’t clear their lines in time, and making the most of it.
Aside from that, the R.A. Long back line, led by freshman Madison Fierst, kept the game scoreless for 80 minutes. Fellow freshman Kendra Chapin, making her first start in net for the Jills, kept a clean sheet in one half of work.
Since their season-opening 4-1 loss to Mark Morris, the Lumberjills have held opponents to one goal or less in regulation every time out, conceding just three goals in the past 322 minutes of game time.
R.A. Long (2-3) is scheduled to host Fort Vancouver on Thursday.
Rockets net three in win at White Salmon
WHITE SALMON — Castle Rock burned up the highways and got back to work and made it two victories in a row Tuesday evening, beating White Salmon 3-1.
Avery Ness opened her scoring account on the 2021 winter season with a brace, while Siena Flint managed to score for the second straight match.
Electra Duus had success running down the wings for the Rockets in the win, while Veda Frost led the Castle Rock defense.
Castle Rock (2-1) is set to host Kings Way on Thursday.