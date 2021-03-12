Soccer Roundup: Late goal downs Jills in regular-season finale; Monarchs, Clatskaneers fall, too

RIDGEFIELD — Nothing could separate R.A. Long and Ridgefield for nearly the entire contest, but a late strike gave the Spudders was all they needed in a tight 1-0 defensive battle.

“Our defense was fantastic and well-composed, working together as a unit, shifting to cover each other, and communicating effectively,” coach Taylor Wallace said.

Both the Jills and Spudders saw chances bang off iron, and at one point R.A. Long thought it had gone ahead on a goal off a corner kick, only to have the phantom score waved off by the referee.

Maddie Barker had three saves in a shutout first half between the sticks for the Lumberjills, and Kendra Chapin had two in the second in her shift in goal.

The deciding blow came in the 72nd minute, when Ridgefield got the ball back in its own end and sprung the counterattack. Kelly Krusl was the Spudder who finally put the ball in the back of the net, with an assist by Ava Kruckenburg, to take the slim but definitive lead.