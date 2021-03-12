Soccer Roundup: Late goal downs Jills in regular-season finale; Monarchs, Clatskaneers fall, too

RIDGEFIELD — Nothing could separate R.A. Long and Ridgefield for nearly the entire contest, but a late strike gave the Spudders was all they needed in a tight 1-0 defensive battle.
“Our defense was fantastic and well-composed, working together as a unit, shifting to cover each other, and communicating effectively,” coach Taylor Wallace said.
Both the Jills and Spudders saw chances bang off iron, and at one point R.A. Long thought it had gone ahead on a goal off a corner kick, only to have the phantom score waved off by the referee.
Maddie Barker had three saves in a shutout first half between the sticks for the Lumberjills, and Kendra Chapin had two in the second in her shift in goal.
The deciding blow came in the 72nd minute, when Ridgefield got the ball back in its own end and sprung the counterattack. Kelly Krusl was the Spudder who finally put the ball in the back of the net, with an assist by Ava Kruckenburg, to take the slim but definitive lead.
While the Spudders won this round to end R.A. Long’s regular season, the Jills won’t have to wait long at all for a shot at revenge, as they’ll go right back to Ridgefield to open the postseason on Saturday.
“We know the blueprint, and are ready to go back down there confidently,” Wallace said.
Hawks hightail past Monarchs
HOCKINSON — The Hawks continued to live up to their reputation Thursday by striking quick and neutralizing their prey in a 3-0 win over Mark Morris in 2A Greater St. Helens League soccer action.
Hocksinson’s Payton Lawson scored all three goals in the first half. From there the Hawks enjoyed the privilege of their lead in a stalemate second half that played to their advantage.
“Tough match against one of the best teams in the state at any level,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said. “Great efforts by Peyton Blondin, Emma Johnson, Ella Hedlund, Isa Whiteside, Makenna Crandell.”
Bennett noted that Chloe Harris and Macie Balkan each made the Hawks defense nervous on several occasions but they just couldn’t get the ball inside the iron rectangle.
“It is tough to get much offense generated when you are chasing them all over the pitch, They possess so well and come at you from every angle,” Bennett said. “Time to refocus and get ready for our playoff game Saturday at Washougal.”
Clatskaneers skunked by Valley Catholic
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Valley Catholic put the whammy on Rainier-Clatskanie with a 7-0 win in 4A Cowapa League soccer play Thursday.
The kicking Catholics jumped out to a four goal lead early in the first half and sprinkled in three goals over the final 40 minutes to complete the official skunking.
“The stats weren’t there, but we did see a ton of learning and improvement during this match,” Rainer coach McKenzie Garlock said.
The Clatskaneers’ goalkeeper, Jamie Knox, was put to the test time and time again by a fierce frontline from Valley Catholic and she managed 15 saves on the day.
“Valley has excellent ball control and movement, and we were able to learn a lot from trying to defend it,” Garlock added. “We’re moving our girls around and putting them in different positions than they’re used to, and I want to commend them on their ability to adapt and learn.”
Rainier-Clatskanie is scheduled to play Monday against Tillamook in Rainier at 4:15 p.m.