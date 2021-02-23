Soccer Roundup: Kelso falls 4-0 to Camas in home-opener

“We were in their half most of the game we just couldn’t finish,” Bates said. “It was pretty physical and it was pretty sloppy out there and we just couldn’t get anything to go in.”

Indeed, the Chinooks got up more than two dozen shots on the night while the Loggers mustered only two. But, it’s not how many you take that matter, it’s how many you make.

Josie Brandenburg finally knotted the game up at 1-1 with a second half goal that forced the overtime periods. Those five minute “golden goal” overtimes are a sudden death affair, but neither team could manage much to that end so the game moved along to a shootout to determine the winner.

Each team made two shots in the PKs but when a Kalama shot richoted off the frame of the goal the Loggers sank their ensuing shot to claim the win.

Bates tabbed Sophie Given and Brook Milohov as his team’s players of the game.

Kalama is scheduled to host Winlock on Wednesday.

Bulldogs blank Winlock

STEVENSON — Cardinals made their way to Stevenson and went right by the Bridge of the Gods without picking up a lick of luck on Monday as they went on to lose to the Bulldogs 6-0 in Central 2B League soccer action.