Soccer Roundup: Kelso bounces back with win at Battle Ground; Toledo, Kalama win in opposite ways

During regulation time the Indians fired off 20 shots to the Bulldogs’ two. They controlled possession nearly completely. At one point, coach Noel Vasquez said he looked up and realized that his back line was sitting over 20 yards into Stevenson’s half of the field, because the Bulldogs couldn’t seem to get the ball any farther than that.

There was just one problem.

“We couldn’t finish today to save our lives,” Vasquez said. “We couldn’t penetrate, and when we did, we made really bad decisions. It was one of those games.”

Eventually, Toledo did walk away with a 1-0 victory following a shootout. But Vasquez said the game raised as many issues as it did highlights for his team.

“We have to look into what went wrong, even though we came out with a win and it looks good on the record,” he said.

For all of the shots, and the lopsided possession, Toledo just couldn’t get the ball between the posts, under the bar, and over the goal line. For 80 minutes they whacked away, but the Stevenson defense held firm, sending the game straight to a shootout after two scoreless halves.