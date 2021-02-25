Soccer Roundup: Kelso bounces back with win at Battle Ground; Toledo, Kalama win in opposite ways

BATTLE GROUND — The Hilanders decided the best way to bounce back from a shutout loss was to pass the favor along, so that’s what they did with their Wednesday night. Two days after a highly touted Camas team spoiled Kelso’s home-opener the girls in blue got right with a 3-0 win on the road against the Tigers.
Carson Thomson-Terell broke the seal on the goal for Kelso with a goal in the 29th minute off an assist by Brianna McWain that allowed the Hilanders took a 1-0 lead into the intermission.
Kelso defender Josie Settle was instrumental in keeping Battle Ground off the scoreboard all day. The four shots that the Tigers managed to get on frame were subsequently denied by goalkeeper Tara Liebe.
Three minutes after the halftime commiserating and stretching concluded Skyler Ross set up Hanna Bern for a Kelso score. In the 65th minute it was Bern booting home a score again, this time off an assist from Alana Fugleberg.
“We played well. Much better than the last game,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “The girls did everything I asked them to do.”
Kelso (1-1) is scheduled to play at Heritage on Monday, March 1.
Toledo needs PK’s to bury Bulldogs
STEVENSON — For 80 minutes, the Toledo girls soccer team absolutely dominated Stevenson.
During regulation time the Indians fired off 20 shots to the Bulldogs’ two. They controlled possession nearly completely. At one point, coach Noel Vasquez said he looked up and realized that his back line was sitting over 20 yards into Stevenson’s half of the field, because the Bulldogs couldn’t seem to get the ball any farther than that.
There was just one problem.
“We couldn’t finish today to save our lives,” Vasquez said. “We couldn’t penetrate, and when we did, we made really bad decisions. It was one of those games.”
Eventually, Toledo did walk away with a 1-0 victory following a shootout. But Vasquez said the game raised as many issues as it did highlights for his team.
“We have to look into what went wrong, even though we came out with a win and it looks good on the record,” he said.
For all of the shots, and the lopsided possession, Toledo just couldn’t get the ball between the posts, under the bar, and over the goal line. For 80 minutes they whacked away, but the Stevenson defense held firm, sending the game straight to a shootout after two scoreless halves.
“Stevenson is a team full of grinders,” Vasquez said. “They love to play for their coach. They’re excited to be in a league where they feel like they’re going to be more competitive compared to the 1A TriCo.”
Toledo’s attack didn’t get much more potent in crunch time either, even as they lined up for free shots from 18 yards out. Their first two shooters failed to bury their attempts, before Marina Smith stepped up and finally found the back-netting.
That goal ended up being all Toledo could muster and all that they would need. After 80 minutes of sitting back, with just two shots to their name in regulation, the Bulldogs finally had a chance on equal footing to come away with a shocking victory. But, given the chance Stevenson instead fell victim to the same shooting woes that hampered Toledo all night.
The first Stevenson penalty went wide of the post. The second went over the crossbar. The third clanged off iron. The fourth — following Smith’s goal — was stopped by sophomore keeper Daphnie Bybee, and the fifth missed the frame entirely to give Toledo their ugliest win of the season.
Toledo (3-1) is scheduled to return home to host a rematch against Winlock on Monday. Two weeks ago, the Indians came out 2-0 winners on the road against the Cardinals.
Loggers prove unfriendly to Ducks
ONALASKA — The Fighting Ducks headed north for their winter soccer season Wednesday but still couldn’t find the relief they were after as they dropped a Central 2B League soccer match 6-0 to the Loggers.
Cierra Russ scored Onalaska’s first goal in the fourth minute and one minute later Joscelin Escalera was the one at the center of the Loggers' post-goal celebration. Then, in the 20th minute Brooklyn Sandridge connected from 25-yards out.
A 3-0 score at the intermission updated 11 minutes into the second half when Russ notched her second goal of the night. Sandridge and Callie Lawrence capped the scoring for the Loggers down the stretch.
Onalaska (3-1) is scheduled to host Winlock at 4 p.m. Friday. Toutle Lake (0-3) is set to host Kalama on Monday.
‘Nooks burn Winlock with a baker’s dozen
KALALMA — The Chinooks came out to the pitch with one thing on their mind Wednesday; score goals until they can’t no more.
And so they did, and along the way they nailed down a 13-0 victory over Winlock in a Central 2B League soccer massacre.
Kailey Shipley and Bridgett Holyfield both managed hat tricks on the scoring front for Kalama, while Melanie Martinez and Sophie Given each booted two goals in the lopsided win.
Leading 6-0 at the half, Kalama didn’t change up much of anything in the second half.
“They came out and just went right at us,” Winlock coach Brian Ziese said. “They weren’t working on anything. They weren't working on crosses or trying to set someone up for a goal on the backside even. They just kept coming straight ahead.”
Brooke Milohov, Phoebe Jackson and Jose Brandenburg all added goals for Kalama before the day was through.
Martinez added a trio of assists, while Shipley, Brandenburg, and Holyfield all had a pair of assists on the day. Elyse DiCristina assisted on one goal.
Ziese noted that the Chinooks had a ten goal lead before they began removing their starters from the rotation. Meanwhile, his team has been dealing with injuries and traveling with just 11 players for much of the season so far.
“We actually played some good soccer in the first 20 minutes but we just don’t have enough to stay with a team like that,” Ziese noted. "By the end I was pulling girls off because we've got another game right around the corner."
Winlock is scheduled to play at Onalaska on Friday. Kalama is scheduled to play at Toutle Lake on Monday.