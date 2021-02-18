Soccer Roundup: Kalama kicks touchdown in debut against Stevenson

In the second half the conditions took over and turned the pace of play into a slog. As a result, the tie held until the 72nd minute when Alexa Barragan decided she didn’t want to stick around for a shootout. Instead, the junior forward put her team on her shoulders and delivered the game-winning goal.

“She was just trying to work so hard in the middle all by herself,” Ziese said. “This one time she just decided to take them on and made her way past a couple of people, found a shot, and then found the back of the net. That’s what we needed. Sometimes she’s got to be a little bit selfish.”

Winlock (1-2) is scheduled to play Stevenson (0-1) on Monday.

Beavers blanked by Panthers

WOODLAND — Woodland’s season got started with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Washougal, but it was a minor victory for the game to even be played at all.

Even three days after the last snow fell on the region, the field at Woodland was still unplayable well into Wednesday, according to Woodland coach Fred Jenkins.

“We actually weren’t sure we were going to have a game,” he said. “At the last minute, we had 20-30 parents come out there and do a clear-off. It’s been a struggle to just get out there to play.”