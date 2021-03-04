Soccer Roundup: Hilanders fall to late Storm rally; Ducks undone by Bulldogs

KELSO — Two goals in the last 10 minutes turned a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 loss for Kelso against Skyview, and transformed what coach Kemal Vejo said was the “best half the girls played” in his time at Kelso into just a moral victory.
The Hilanders spent most of the first 40 minutes on the front foot, finally cashing in late with two strikes in quick succession.
In the 35th minute, Maggie Weddell got the Hilanders on the board with an unassisted goal. A minute later, Briana WcWain scored off an assist by Carson Thomson-Terrel, and Kelso went into halftime up 2-1.
Out of the break, though, the Storm came out with new wind. After getting just three shots on frame in the first 40 minutes, Skyview peppered the Kelso net with nine in the second, with two going in late to make the difference.
“I told the girls that they should be proud and continue playing the way they played tonight, and success will come,” Vejo said.
Kelso (2-2) is scheduled to head to Union on Tuesday.
Two minute breakdown burns Ducks against Bulldogs
TOUTLE — If the Fighting Ducks had their way they’d take the stoppage time from the first half Wednesday and hit rewind and then do their best to record a different outcome. That’s because the girls of Toutle Lake wound up losing to Stevenson 2-1 in their Central 2B League showdown, with both Bulldogs goals coming between the 38th and 40th minutes.
“We lost some concentration right there in the tail end, the last five minutes,” Toutle Lake coach James Dillhoff said.
The visitors broke the scoreless tie when Cassie Macnab went both long and precise with a throw-in from out of bounds that found Sierra Musick in space in front of the goal.
“The McNab girl has a really long throw in and she threw the ball in over the top of our defense,” Dillhoff noted.
Less than two minutes later it was Hannah Miler working her way in for an unassisted score that put the Bulldogs up 2-0 just before intermission.
But the Ducks were not going to roll over and play dead. In fact, they still had plenty of fight left in them, literally.
“Our whole team stepped up. We had an ejection, so we were actually playing man-down for most of the second half,” Dillhoff said. “It was just a very, very physical game. A couple players on both sides were mixing it up quite a bit and there was a push and my player didn’t react too well to the push.”
That dust up seemed to put a little more air under the wings of the home team and ten minutes later Haliegh Swofford found a seam and got footloose and fancy until she’d brought the Ducks back within one score.
“She worked it through the defense, beat a couple of defenders through and then just slotted it home,” Dillhoff said.