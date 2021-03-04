Soccer Roundup: Hilanders fall to late Storm rally; Ducks undone by Bulldogs

“We lost some concentration right there in the tail end, the last five minutes,” Toutle Lake coach James Dillhoff said.

The visitors broke the scoreless tie when Cassie Macnab went both long and precise with a throw-in from out of bounds that found Sierra Musick in space in front of the goal.

“The McNab girl has a really long throw in and she threw the ball in over the top of our defense,” Dillhoff noted.

Less than two minutes later it was Hannah Miler working her way in for an unassisted score that put the Bulldogs up 2-0 just before intermission.

But the Ducks were not going to roll over and play dead. In fact, they still had plenty of fight left in them, literally.

“Our whole team stepped up. We had an ejection, so we were actually playing man-down for most of the second half,” Dillhoff said. “It was just a very, very physical game. A couple players on both sides were mixing it up quite a bit and there was a push and my player didn’t react too well to the push.”

That dust up seemed to put a little more air under the wings of the home team and ten minutes later Haliegh Swofford found a seam and got footloose and fancy until she’d brought the Ducks back within one score.