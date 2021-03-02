Soccer Roundup: Hilanders blow T-Wolves away early; Chinooks torpedo Toutle Lake

VANCOUVER — Two early goals set the tone for Kelso and two more in the second half sealed the win as the Hilanders shut out Heritage 4-0 in a dominating road performance Monday.

Kemal Vejo had a feeling that his squad was going into a bit of a mismatch, and instructed his players to play as such, finding the Timberwolves’ collective throat and getting their boot on it quickly.

“That was our gameplan, to try to put them away as soon as possible and try to rest as many players as possible,” the Hilanders' coach said.

That’s just what Carson Thomson-Terrel did in the fourth minute, stealing a goal kick, walking in on the keeper, and slotting it home to give the Hilanders the early advantage.

Two minutes later, Thomson-Terrel doubled her output and the Kelso lead. The Hilanders built it up through the middle before getting the ball wide to Skyler Ross, who swung a cross right to Thomson-Terrel’s head, where it was summarily redirected into the net.

Thomson-Terrel — who had mostly played in the midfield up to this year — has now scored three goals in two games since Vejo moved her up top.