Soccer Roundup: Hilanders blow T-Wolves away early; Chinooks torpedo Toutle Lake

VANCOUVER — Two early goals set the tone for Kelso and two more in the second half sealed the win as the Hilanders shut out Heritage 4-0 in a dominating road performance Monday.
Kemal Vejo had a feeling that his squad was going into a bit of a mismatch, and instructed his players to play as such, finding the Timberwolves’ collective throat and getting their boot on it quickly.
“That was our gameplan, to try to put them away as soon as possible and try to rest as many players as possible,” the Hilanders' coach said.
That’s just what Carson Thomson-Terrel did in the fourth minute, stealing a goal kick, walking in on the keeper, and slotting it home to give the Hilanders the early advantage.
Two minutes later, Thomson-Terrel doubled her output and the Kelso lead. The Hilanders built it up through the middle before getting the ball wide to Skyler Ross, who swung a cross right to Thomson-Terrel’s head, where it was summarily redirected into the net.
Thomson-Terrel — who had mostly played in the midfield up to this year — has now scored three goals in two games since Vejo moved her up top.
“I’m kind of an old-school coach,” Vejo said. “I like to have a strong No. 9 at center forward to play to her feet so she can hold the ball for us, and she’s really good at it.”
The early barrage put the Hilanders on top, but a strong performance by the Heritage keeper kept the deficit at two for the rest of the first half. At halftime, Vejo told his team a similar message to the one he’d given pregame.
“I told the girls that we needed to score one more goal and put them away for sure,” he said. “If something happens and they score one goal, they’ve got a game and they can gain momentum, and we could be in trouble.”
Once again, the Hilanders responded, and fast. In the 45th minute, Thomson-Terrel set up Adalie Schiersher for her first goal of the season. In the 53rd, Ross opened her account in a similar way to Thomson-Terrel’s first goal, taking advantage of a short goal kick and doing the rest by herself.
Meanwhile, the Hilanders didn’t allow the Timberwolves do get any sort of offense going as Heritage failed to get a shot off all game long.
Kelso (2-1) is set to host Skyview on Wednesday. When the Hilanders do, they may be without senior defensive centerpiece Brenna Watson, who suffered an injury and watched Monday’s game from the sidelines.
“We’ll know tomorrow what’s going to happen,” Vejo said. “But she walked out to the field using crutches, and that’s not a good sign.”
Brandenburg bags hat trick, Nooks roll Ducks
TOUTLE — Josie Brandenburg didn’t wait around in Kalama’s matchup against Toutle Lake on Monday. The freshman heard the opening whistle blow, got the ball at her feet, and scored in the first minute.
Then, for good measure, she did it again a minute later.
“That kid is something else,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “She’s just phenomenal. About one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
Powered by their star’s fast start, the Chinooks rolled to a big lead early and never looked back in a 7-0 route of Toutle Lake.
Brandenburg finished with her second hat trick already this season, and added on a pair of assists before Bates pulled her — along with other starters — to keep the game from getting out of hand.
In four games played this season, the freshman is already up to nine goals.
“She doesn’t really have the diplomatic kind of ‘You go here, you go there,’” Bates said. “She just does her thing.”
Kailey Shipley, Jessica Meyer, Elyse DiCristina, and Aubrey Doerty all added goals for the Chinooks, who led 4-0 at halftime.
Kalama (4-1) is scheduled to host Toledo on Wednesday.