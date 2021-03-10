Soccer Roundup: Harris gets a hat, Monarchs hang ten on Fort; Rockets win, too

Seven minutes into the action at Northlake Field on Tuesday it was apparent that Fort Vancouver was going to be under siege all afternoon as Mark Morris scored three goals on their way to a 10-1 win in 2A GSHL soccer play.

Macie Balkan got the scoring started with a goal in the third minute that was assisted by Raeanne Allen. Two minutes later, Ella Hedlund was driving home a score on an assist from Balkan, and two minutes after that Emma Johnson took a pass from Balkan and slotted it home.

That rapid fire scoring display would have been enough to break Fort Vancouver on a day where their offense lacked much firepower, but the Monarchs kept on the attack with eight different players notching a goal in the game.

After the three goal outburst to get the game started, Chloe Harris took over for the Monarchs and scored the next three goals herself. The first score was set up by Allen and the second came off a pass from Balkan. Harris then secured herself a hat trick with an unassisted score to put the Monarchs up 6-0.

Mark Morris got back into share mode on their next score when Rosie Johnson found Elle Hendrickson in space to set up a goal. Macee Farquhar, Alexandria White and Taylor Wilkinson rounded out the offensive production for the Monarchs down the stretch.