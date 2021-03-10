Soccer Roundup: Harris gets a hat, Monarchs hang ten on Fort; Rockets win, too

Seven minutes into the action at Northlake Field on Tuesday it was apparent that Fort Vancouver was going to be under siege all afternoon as Mark Morris scored three goals on their way to a 10-1 win in 2A GSHL soccer play.
Macie Balkan got the scoring started with a goal in the third minute that was assisted by Raeanne Allen. Two minutes later, Ella Hedlund was driving home a score on an assist from Balkan, and two minutes after that Emma Johnson took a pass from Balkan and slotted it home.
That rapid fire scoring display would have been enough to break Fort Vancouver on a day where their offense lacked much firepower, but the Monarchs kept on the attack with eight different players notching a goal in the game.
After the three goal outburst to get the game started, Chloe Harris took over for the Monarchs and scored the next three goals herself. The first score was set up by Allen and the second came off a pass from Balkan. Harris then secured herself a hat trick with an unassisted score to put the Monarchs up 6-0.
Mark Morris got back into share mode on their next score when Rosie Johnson found Elle Hendrickson in space to set up a goal. Macee Farquhar, Alexandria White and Taylor Wilkinson rounded out the offensive production for the Monarchs down the stretch.
Fort Vancouver was finally able to get a goal of their own just before the second half stoppage time.
“I was pleased, especially when I was able to put in some JV players and our attack didn’t slow down,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said. “And our defense was able to stay strong.”
Mark Morris is scheduled to play at Hockinson on Thursday.
Rockets wrangle OT win over Seton Catholic
CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets held on tight in order to claim a 3-2 win in overtime against Seton Catholic on Tuesday and put a bow on their senior night festivities.
Makayla Wilbur, a senior, got hot in the second half with a pair of goals assisted by Avery Ness that tied the match up at 2-2 and ordered up an overtime period.
In overtime it was Electra Duss who notched the golden goal that gave the Rockets the win.
According to Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson, the Rockets’ defensive standouts were Myla Langdon and Veda Frost.
Seniors on the Castle Rock roster that were celebrated in front of the home crowd include Camilla Scandeletti, Makayla Wilbur, Veda Frost, Kylee Jacobs, Electra Duus and Anna Enyeart.
Castle Rock was set to play at La Center on Wednesday.
Beavers shut out by River
VANCOUVER — Woodland played pretty much the opposite of its match against Ridgefield on Monday, conceding four goals in the first half against Columbia River before shoring up the defenses in a much stronger second half of a 4-0 loss.
“In the second half, we just came out on fire,” coach Fred Jenkins said. “The girls did great, I can’t complain. Playing the former State champs, we did our best.”
Freshman Kara Conditt came in for the Beavers in the second half in goal and stopped all six shots she faced. In the first half, Coco MacDonald came up with seven saves on 11 shots on target.
“We just made a couple of brain mistakes that turned into goals,” Jenkins said. “Other than that, we were in it the whole time.”
The contest was the final game on the Beavers' regular season schedule.
Jills blanked by Hawks
R.A. Long’s freshman-heavy roster went up against a Hockinson squad that brought 21 upperclassmen to Longview Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening and experience won out as the Hawks beat the Lumberjills 3-0.
“I told the girls before the game that the work rate was going to control the match, and unfortunately, Hockinson was the one that proved that correct,” coach Taylor Wallace said.
The Hawks scored right off the opening kickoff, working their way down the left side before cutting and making it 1-0 inside of 30 seconds.
“We were on the back foot for a while,” Wallace said. “It took about 15 minutes to settle in.”
In that time, Hockinson doubled its lead. The Hawks would add one more goal in the second half, though by that point the Lumberjills had started to get their own game going.
“We got some good counterattacks in, but we couldn’t quite finish,” Wallace said.
R.A. Long (3-4) is scheduled to wrap up its regular season at Ridgefield on Thursday.
Union busts Hilander defenses
CAMAS — The Titans jumped out to a four goal lead against Kelso on Tuesday on their way to a 4-1 win in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens soccer play.
Maya Woods netted two goals and an assist in the Union win and the Titans led 2-0 at the intermission.
In the 78th minute Skylar Ross was able to put Kelso on the scoreboard thanks to an assist from Brianna McWain.
“Our goalie, Tara Liebe, had two saves in the first half and Eva Dawson had five saves in the second half,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “The game was much closer than it shows. The girls didn’t give up, even being down by four goals. I am really proud of them.”
Kelso was set to host Evergreen on Wednesday.