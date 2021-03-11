Soccer Roundup: Cards bounced from playoff picture by Bulldogs in PKs; Kelso, Toledo win

WINLOCK — The Cardinals came oh-so-close to clinching a playoff berth on Wednesday, but they were not playing with horseshoes or hand grenades. As a consequence, the Cardinals will not be heading to the playoffs after Stevenson found a way to escape the Egg City with a 2-1 victory in a game that was decided by penalty kicks.
A big win for Winlock would have set up a rubber match later this week between the two teams to determine the final playoff spot out of the South Central 2B League. Instead, the Cardinals will begin making plans the fall season a little earlier than they would have preferred.
“We should have had the game won, let’s just say that,” Winlock coach Brian Ziese said. “The first half they didn’t even get a shot on goal. We probably had 15 shots and a couple of them were close but we just kicked them right to their keeper.”
After taking a scoreless tie into the half, Stevenson took a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute and the Cardinals’ coaching staff wondered if their team would have enough left in the tank to recover. Playing with a skeleton crew all season long, the Cardinals were wanting for subs as per usual.
In the 69th minute, though, Gabbie Maddox provided a positive surprise for the home team when she slotted home a score to tie the game at 1-1.
“Somebody got it through to her in the middle and she popped it in,” Ziese said. “For us to come back and tie it, that was pretty big for us, but you could tell over the last 11 minutes that they were trying to hang on. They were just exhausted.”
The win pits the Bulldogs against the C2BL North champions from Adna in a Saturday matchup. Stevenson has managed to play tight games with every single team in the league thus far, and that's no surprise to Ziese and company.
“Their keeper is pretty decent and that keeps them in games,” Ziese said. “They are very physical, And when I say they are good sized girls they just tower over our girls.”
Toledo puts up eight for Senior Night
TOLEDO — Noel Vasquez was coaching for his Toledo seniors as well as his own pride on Wednesday night, and the Indians came through, hammering Toutle Lake 8-0 on their senior night.
“It’s always a big game for me, because I like to make sure no senior goes home with a loss on senior night,” Vasquez said. “So far in the six seasons I’ve been here, I haven’t lost a single senior night, and I take a lot of pride in that because I like to send my seniors home happy.”
The match was the last regular season showing for Toledo’s five seniors — Grace Tauscher, Chloe Nyberg, Haley Anderson, Keylin Plancarte, and Alora Barret — at Ted Hippi Field, and it went about as well as possible.
A five-goal burst early in the first half put the game out of worry, Briza Gallegos bagged herself a hat trick, and the blowout let the Indians rest some tired legs, get experience for the reserves, and allowed the spotlight shine on their seniors.
“I think the girls really had in mind that it was senior night, so they wanted to have a quick start and for us to have a good game,” Vasquez said. “Last time we played them, we went into the half up 2-1 and ended up winning 8-1, so we knew we could play against them, but if we started slow, they could take advantage of it. We tried to put things away as soon as we could.”
The goals didn’t come immediately, though. For 10 minutes, the Indians were on the front foot but couldn’t break through, with their last touch failing them and the Toutle Lake goalkeeper denying them at the net multiple times.
Then, the ball went out of play, and in the quick break, Vasquez pulled aside Marina Smith, one of his captains, giving her a brief message to relay to the squad on the field.
“Let it build,” he said. “Don’t get too excited, let it build. As soon as we were doing the give-and-goes and letting the play build up to where it needed to be, we ended up being alone in front of the goal.”
That’s when the match shifted, and it shifted in a hurry. Jazzy Zarate was the first to score, breaking the deadlock in the 11th minute. Straight off the kickoff, Toledo got it back, and this time Zarate set up Gallegos, who scored her first goal of the night in the 12th minute. After two Smith goals sandwiched around Gallegos’ second, Toledo found itself up 5-0 following the nine-minute onslaught.
“You play to what the game gives you, and after that 11th minute all of a sudden, all of the pieces just fell into place, and we went for it,” Vasquez said.
Up big, Vasquez started moving players around to get more people chances, but it was Gallegos picking up the hat trick right after halftime to make it 6-0. A couple minutes after that, Rose Dillon scored.
The final goal came off the foot of Anderson, who Vasquez had moved up top from right back to give her a chance on net. It was the ideal ending to a match Vasquez said was all about thanking the five seniors who had put four years into the program.
With Toledo dictating play nearly all 80 minutes, the Toutle Lake attack wasn’t able to put together much sustained pressure, forcing just three saves out of Toledo keeper Daphnie Bybee.
Next up for Toledo (5-2) is a trip to Westport to play Ocosta in the District Tournament, set to start on Saturday.
Three Lassies score in Evergreen shutout
KELSO — Twenty-four hours after a loss they’d just as soon forget the Kelso soccer team made that task a bit easier by blanking Evergreen 3-0 in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens league soccer play.
Carson Thomson-Terrel got the Hilanders off on the right foot with an early score that came off of a free kick. Then, just before the intermission, Briana McWain doubled the Kelso lead with a goal of her own.
With Tara Liebe (one save) and Eva Dawson (four saves) combining to keep a shutout, either one of those first half goals would have been enough for the Hilanders to claim victory. But when Hanna Bern hit Addie Schiersher with a pitch perfect pass in the 51st minute the scoreboards lights reconfigured once again.
“The girls played well,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “We were tired from last night but still we were controlling the game.’
Kelso is scheduled to play at Mountain View on Monday.