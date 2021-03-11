Soccer Roundup: Cards bounced from playoff picture by Bulldogs in PKs; Kelso, Toledo win

“I think the girls really had in mind that it was senior night, so they wanted to have a quick start and for us to have a good game,” Vasquez said. “Last time we played them, we went into the half up 2-1 and ended up winning 8-1, so we knew we could play against them, but if we started slow, they could take advantage of it. We tried to put things away as soon as we could.”

The goals didn’t come immediately, though. For 10 minutes, the Indians were on the front foot but couldn’t break through, with their last touch failing them and the Toutle Lake goalkeeper denying them at the net multiple times.

Then, the ball went out of play, and in the quick break, Vasquez pulled aside Marina Smith, one of his captains, giving her a brief message to relay to the squad on the field.

“Let it build,” he said. “Don’t get too excited, let it build. As soon as we were doing the give-and-goes and letting the play build up to where it needed to be, we ended up being alone in front of the goal.”