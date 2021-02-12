Snowed out: Football's return will have to wait

Murphy’s Law struck again Friday, as the most snow Southwest Washington has seen is a couple years chose to fall just as high school football was set to come back
“We were really wanting to get rolling, and we got a serious frickin’ knuckleball coming at us with this snow,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said. “It’s crazy.”
Saturday was supposed to be the triumphant return for the Cardinals to the gridiron, along with Toledo, Ilwaco, and Naselle. Instead, It’ll be one more day of waiting, just like over 400 days before it. The primary difference this time is that fingers are crossed for the weather to get better, rather than COVID-19 metrics.
Naselle’s game against Mossyrock has been pushed back to Monday at 5 p.m. Athletic Director Brian Macy said that while his field only saw an inch or two of snow, Mossyrock is expecting a foot if not more out on Highway 12, meaning the Vikings won’t be able to make the trip west.
Toledo, which was supposed to host Rainier (WA) at noon Saturday, has also pushed its game back to Monday evening, as has Ilwaco, which was supposed to play Raymond-South Bend on the road.
Winlock was the final team to push back its game, moving its against Taholah to Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
“Everybody’s schedule is flipped upside-down right now,” Samples said.
No local team has had a football game since Naselle lost to Odessa in 1B State championship on Dec. 7, 2019, 434 long days ago.
In that time period, the area has had perhaps five days of any sort of meaningful snowfall. But between sundown Thursday night and sunrise Friday morning, the local counties got more snow than they did in all of 2020. And more snow was expected to arrive overnight and into Saturday.
“The way the year’s been, why would we not have snow and ice for our first game?” Ilwaco coach Sean Cease said.
The cancellations began Thursday morning, with cross country, golf, tennis, and volleyball games getting canceled throughout the region. Friday morning, the wave of postponements hit football.
Now, those football programs are put in a tough situation. Under WIAA rules, players have to get 10 practices under their belt before they’re allowed to play in a game, but due to the West Region starting up on such short-notice, teams only had 12 possible days to get those mandatory practices in. That means that if a school had to cancel practice Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, they could only have their players eligible by Monday if they get school-board approval to practice Sunday — and that would only work if the weather Sunday is good enough to get out on the field.
And that doesn’t take into account any players who missed a practice the past two weeks for any reason at all, like a minor injury or a personal matter. Anybody for whom that’s the case could well be looking at missing Week 1 — and with it, 20% of the already-shortened winter football season.
“We’ll be shorthanded, but we’ve got to make it happen,” Toledo athletic director Grady Fallon said.
Meanwhile, Tuesday becomes another hard deadline; if the games can’t be played by then, they can’t get pushed back any further with Week 2 games including Southwest Region teams already scheduled for next Saturday.
“Whatever we can do to play by Monday, we’re going to make it happen,” Fallon said.
So after 15 months of waiting — when the days blended together and time seemed meaningless — what was supposed to be the a landmark day for football in the region will be spent looking out the window, the pinnacle of a fateful 72-hour stretch that will probably feel like an eternity for players, coaches, and fans.
“I was kind of numb (in the fall), like ‘I’m not going to get worried and plan ahead and get everything prepared, because it’s just gonna change again,’ Fallon said. “So you’re just kind of riding it out until boom, they slap you with ‘You’re in Phase 2, go for it.’ Then it’s chaos, because everybody’s not really prepared and just waiting. It’s been a whirlwind for sure, only to get to this point, and the snow comes.”