Snowed out: Football's return will have to wait

No local team has had a football game since Naselle lost to Odessa in 1B State championship on Dec. 7, 2019, 434 long days ago.

In that time period, the area has had perhaps five days of any sort of meaningful snowfall. But between sundown Thursday night and sunrise Friday morning, the local counties got more snow than they did in all of 2020. And more snow was expected to arrive overnight and into Saturday.

“The way the year’s been, why would we not have snow and ice for our first game?” Ilwaco coach Sean Cease said.

The cancellations began Thursday morning, with cross country, golf, tennis, and volleyball games getting canceled throughout the region. Friday morning, the wave of postponements hit football.

Now, those football programs are put in a tough situation. Under WIAA rules, players have to get 10 practices under their belt before they’re allowed to play in a game, but due to the West Region starting up on such short-notice, teams only had 12 possible days to get those mandatory practices in. That means that if a school had to cancel practice Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, they could only have their players eligible by Monday if they get school-board approval to practice Sunday — and that would only work if the weather Sunday is good enough to get out on the field.