Smith launches grand slam as Jills hold off late River comeback bid

A trio of four-spots put the R.A. Long slowpitch softball team ahead big, and the Lumberjills were able to withstand a late rally from Columbia River, winning 12-8 on Wednesday.

The Jills came out swinging, plating four runs in the first inning before adding four more in the fourth and four on top of that in the fifth to make the score 12-3.

Jadyn Terry and Tammy Smith led the R.A. Long offense with four RBIs apiece on 2-for-4 outings at the plate. Terry brought runs home in the first inning and the fifth inning, and Smith cleared the bases with a grand slam in the fourth.

The top of the Jills batting order — Myah Bodily, Gracie Byrnes, and Hope Childers — combined to go 5-for-9 with seven runs scored. Between Smith and Terry in the lineup, Mylee Grimm had two RBIs of her own.

Columbia River made it close with three runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh, but Smith put the finishing touches on a complete game to end the threat and give the Jills the win.

R.A. Long is scheduled to face Hudson’s Bay at the RORC in Ridgefield on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0