Slowpitch Softball: Jills bring big bats south take two from River; Kelso wallops Prairie

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long slowpitch softball team came out hitting hard Monday, sweeping a doubleheader against Columbia River 10-4 and 13-6 on the field at Fort Vancouver.
Gracie Byrnes was perfect at the plate for the Lumberjills, going 6-for-6 across the two games with five runs scored, while Hope Childers brought the power, going 5-for-7 with six RBIs, including a solo home run.
In the first game, it was the top of the order doing most of the damage for R.A. Long with Myah Bodily, Byrnes, Tammy Smith going a combined 11-for-11.
The Jills struck first with a pair of four-spots in the first two innings, and while River was able to take advantage of a couple R.A. Long misplays and errors in the field in the bottom of the first, the Lumberjills pitched a shutout the rest of the way, coasting to a win.
In Game 2, the Jills struck early again with a five-run first, and put together a more balanced outing down the lineup. Every starter broke into the hit column, and Ava Rodman, Kiana Strahan, and Lily Mattison all had two RBIs at the bottom of the order.
“It really feels great when the bottom of your lineup can contribute like they did today,” coach Joshua Donaldson said.
R.A. Long (9-0) is scheduled to go back to Fort Vancouver again, this time to face Hudson’s Bay on Wendnesday.
Hilanders take out Falcons via mercy rule
KELSO — Kelso struck early and hard against Prairie on Monday afternoon, taking Prairie down 13-2 behind a few big innings.
The only thing that stopped the Hilanders at the plate in the bottom of the first inning was the five-run limit, as Kelso sent six batters to the plate — all reached base, and the first five scored to roll the inning over before the Falcons could record an out.
The Hilanders hit the limit again in the bottom of the third, this time on a two-out rally. After the first two batters in the frame were retired, Mady Wood hit a double to spark a run of seven consecutive Hilanders reaching base, and the inning ended with the fifth run again instead of the third out.
Each of the top five batters in the Kelso order crossed home plate twice, including Lexi Grumbois, who went 3-for-3 with three doubles, Alisa Mertes, who went 2-for-3 with four runs driven in, and Wood, who finished with three RBIs.
Kelso is set to face Mountain View at Union High School on Wednesday.