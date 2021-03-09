Slowpitch Softball: Jills bring big bats south take two from River; Kelso wallops Prairie

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long slowpitch softball team came out hitting hard Monday, sweeping a doubleheader against Columbia River 10-4 and 13-6 on the field at Fort Vancouver.

Gracie Byrnes was perfect at the plate for the Lumberjills, going 6-for-6 across the two games with five runs scored, while Hope Childers brought the power, going 5-for-7 with six RBIs, including a solo home run.

In the first game, it was the top of the order doing most of the damage for R.A. Long with Myah Bodily, Byrnes, Tammy Smith going a combined 11-for-11.

The Jills struck first with a pair of four-spots in the first two innings, and while River was able to take advantage of a couple R.A. Long misplays and errors in the field in the bottom of the first, the Lumberjills pitched a shutout the rest of the way, coasting to a win.

In Game 2, the Jills struck early again with a five-run first, and put together a more balanced outing down the lineup. Every starter broke into the hit column, and Ava Rodman, Kiana Strahan, and Lily Mattison all had two RBIs at the bottom of the order.

“It really feels great when the bottom of your lineup can contribute like they did today,” coach Joshua Donaldson said.