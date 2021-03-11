Slowpitch Roundup: Lumberjills sweep another doubleheader, clinch GSHL; Kelso clubs Mt. View

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long’s bats stayed hot Wednesday night, as the Lumberjills hit and hit and hit some more in a doubleheader sweep of Hudson’s Bay, winning Game 1 12-1 and Game 2 15-4.

The wins kept the Lumberjills perfect on the season, and gave them the 2A GSHL title with two games left to play.

The Jills combined for 31 hits across nine innings at the plate, with both games shortened to five innings due to the run-rule and R.A. Long not needing to come to bat in its half of the fifth in Game 2. They put up at least one run in all nine frames.

Hope Childers and Lily Mattison both had three hits in Game 1, while Kiana Strahan drove in three runs. Meanwhile, Tammy Smith — with the help of the R.A. Long defense behind her — limited Hudson’s Bay to two hits across five innings, and held the Eagles scoreless the last three innings.

In Game 2, nine of the 10 starting Jills notched hits, and nine brought runs home. Myah Bodily and Gracie Byrnes combined to go 5-for-5 with five runs scored at the top of the lineup, and R.A. Long’s three freshmen — Ava Rodman, Anna Farnham, and Lily Mattison — combined to go 4-for-5 with six RBIs.

R.A. Long (11-0) is slated to wrap up its regular season back at Fort Vancouver with a doubleheader against Washougal on Monday.