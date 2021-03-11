Slowpitch Roundup: Lumberjills sweep another doubleheader, clinch GSHL; Kelso clubs Mt. View

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long’s bats stayed hot Wednesday night, as the Lumberjills hit and hit and hit some more in a doubleheader sweep of Hudson’s Bay, winning Game 1 12-1 and Game 2 15-4.
The wins kept the Lumberjills perfect on the season, and gave them the 2A GSHL title with two games left to play.
The Jills combined for 31 hits across nine innings at the plate, with both games shortened to five innings due to the run-rule and R.A. Long not needing to come to bat in its half of the fifth in Game 2. They put up at least one run in all nine frames.
Hope Childers and Lily Mattison both had three hits in Game 1, while Kiana Strahan drove in three runs. Meanwhile, Tammy Smith — with the help of the R.A. Long defense behind her — limited Hudson’s Bay to two hits across five innings, and held the Eagles scoreless the last three innings.
In Game 2, nine of the 10 starting Jills notched hits, and nine brought runs home. Myah Bodily and Gracie Byrnes combined to go 5-for-5 with five runs scored at the top of the lineup, and R.A. Long’s three freshmen — Ava Rodman, Anna Farnham, and Lily Mattison — combined to go 4-for-5 with six RBIs.
R.A. Long (11-0) is slated to wrap up its regular season back at Fort Vancouver with a doubleheader against Washougal on Monday.
Hilanders hammer Thunder
Gracelyn Sessions led the game off with an inside-the-park home run, and the Kelso offense never slowed down in an 11-1 drubbing of Mountain View.
The Hilanders scored in six of the seven innings, putting up four more runs in the second and another in the third frame before the Thunder were able to crack the scoring column.
Alisa Mertes finished a home run shy of the cycle for the Hilanders, going 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, and four RBIs. Kirstyn Spaulding also had a perfect day at the plate at the bottom of the Kelso order, finishing 3-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in.
Kelso is scheduled to take on Camas at home on Monday.