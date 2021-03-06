Slowpitch Roundup: Jills drop a dozen runs on Trappers

RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long slowpitch remains undefeated after an afternoon tilt against Fort Vancouver at the RORC on Friday night as it claimed a 12-0 victory in five innings.

The game was moved from the Boiler Field at R.A. Long to the synthetic turf of the RORC due to weather.

Myah Bodily was 1-for-2 with a run batted in while Tammy Smith had hits in all three trips to the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kiana Strahan added a pair of hits, including a double. All three players are seniors.

“On senior night our seniors showed up and junior shortstop balled out,” R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said.

Smith took care of most of the lob ball duties for the Lumberjills, allowing just two hits and no runs over 4 ⅔ innings. Hope Childers closed the game out from the circle. Childers also launched a three run home run and finished with six RBIs.

“With two outs in the fifth inning the seniors exited the game to a standing ovation from the crowd,” Donaldson noted. “Hope Childers came in and struck out the last batter to seal the 12 run win.”

R.A. Long (6-0) is scheduled to play a doubleheader on Monday at Fort Vancouver against Columbia River.