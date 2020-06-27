Signing off on a season-long tribute to spring athletes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last 15 weeks have been unlike any other we’ve ever seen in the sports department of The Daily News.

Like clockwork, we’ve always been able to depend on the constant stream of scores and reports of athletic achievement to fill our pages full of ink. There’s always been the promise of yesterday’s results to review and the probable results of tomorrow’s contests to project.

That is our sweet spot.

This year, of course, COVID-19 changed all of that. First we lost pro sports, and college sports, and even amateur weekend warrior leagues. But, perhaps more importantly, we also lost the entire slate of spring high school seasons. Those are the teams that help to draw communities together just as we are collectively mustering the courage to venture outside again after a long winter cloistered away indoors.

When those high school seasons were unceremoniously canceled the sting was palpable throughout the land. Seniors who thought they had two more months remaining to write their final chapter were instead sent home and told to never come back. Freshman wondered what high school softball, and tennis, and golf, and track, are all actually like in action. Everyone in between was left lamenting all the opportunity to get better that was so quickly ripped from their clutches.