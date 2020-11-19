Signing deals with the Devils

“A quiet kid who can throw a lot of strikes and spin a breaking ball and get a lot of outs at this level,” Lane said. “We’re gonna have a lot of left-handed pitching in this class.”

Kyle Parkman, a high school teammate of the Schwartz brothers, is maybe the best pure hitter in the class. He is likely to slot into the middle of the Red Devil order quickly, if not immediately, and will be a run-producing force in the blue and red. Lane called him a bat first, glove second kind of player who will find a defensive spot simply because his bat is too good to keep stashed away in the dugout. Something like Shane Jamison.

“Probably the most polished hitter we’ve had coming out of high school,” Lane said. “I think the only thing keeping him from the next level, like I said with other guys, is he’s maybe a little bit undersized and not as quick with the feet, but he can definitely rake.”

One of the earliest commitments in the class, Tumwater’s Camden Oram is another right-handed pitcher whose velocity will come along as he gets stronger.

“We didn’t get so see him a whole ton, because when he committed it was really COVID time,” Lane said. “He loves our program and he’s a projectable body guy.”