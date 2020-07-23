Shotgun Signing: Winlock’s Cline headed to Idaho for football

The Loggers of Lewis-Clark Valley have not found that same momentum just yet. Last year the team finished 0-8, but hopes are still high for the resurgent program. Thanks to a quirky loophole the Loggers are allowed to draw student-athletes to the gridiron from all other non-Division-I schools in Idaho. That means that most of the Loggers roster is made up mostly of Lewis-Clark State students.

Students-athletes like Cline.

After a hiatus that began in 1950 the Loggers’ football team was resurrected in 2013 when there were no other D-I or D-II programs in the state. The team finally hosted its first home game in more than 70 years in 2018, so despite the lack of success in the win column things seem to be heading in a positive direction for the Valley Loggers of the gridiron.

Cline is hoping to be a part of that big come up in the valley. A transfer to Winlock as an underclassmen, the growing pains of a struggling program are not something he’s unfamiliar with, or intimidated by.

Winlock football coach Ernie Samples said he’s certain Cline can help turn things around for the Loggers, just like he did the Cards.