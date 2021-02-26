Shorthanded Monarchs push River to brink

VANCOUVER — Two days after R.A. Long nearly topped Columbia River, Mark Morris did the same, losing 2-1 to the defending State champs.

Chloe Harris scored a first half goal for the Monarchs, assisted by Macie Balkan off a corner kick.

Nobody scored for either team in the second half.

Coach Gary Bennett said that Mark Morris only had 12 players at the game, meaning the Monarchs could only have one player on the bench at any time.

Bennett noted that River has had to reload this year after graduating several key performers from their State champion squad.

"They are technically as good as ever," Bennett said. "I think they are missing the elite players that has always made them a step above the rest of the league. Last year they had a trio of offensive players that were almost impossible to stop."

Mark Morris (2-1) will get some weekend action next, going to Ridgefield on Saturday.

