 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shorthanded Monarchs push River to brink
0 comments
alert

Shorthanded Monarchs push River to brink

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Empty soccer

A soccer net sits behind Mark Morris High School during the COVID-19 shut down in 2020. This month area athletes got back to doing what they love. On Thursday, the Mark Morris girls soccer team lost 2-1 to Columbia River.

 McKenna Morin

VANCOUVER — Two days after R.A. Long nearly topped Columbia River, Mark Morris did the same, losing 2-1 to the defending State champs.

Chloe Harris scored a first half goal for the Monarchs, assisted by Macie Balkan off a corner kick. 

Nobody scored for either team in the second half.

Coach Gary Bennett said that Mark Morris only had 12 players at the game, meaning the Monarchs could only have one player on the bench at any time.

Bennett noted that River has had to reload this year after graduating several key performers from their State champion squad.

"They are technically as good as ever," Bennett said. "I think they are missing the elite players that has always made them a step above the rest of the league. Last year they had a trio of offensive players that were almost impossible to stop."

Mark Morris (2-1) will get some weekend action next, going to Ridgefield on Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News