Seven area hoopers selected for AP All-State Teams

The last sets of lines have been run and the last-second shots have been heaved. The trophies have been handed out and the tears have been shed.
Now, the votes have been cast and the outcomes tallied. That means it’s time to reveal the Associated Press All-State basketball teams for the 2019-20 season.
This year’s AP All-State team, as voted on by media members from around the Evergreen State, includes seven players from the Lower Columbia region. Kal Schaplow of Toledo and Erika Glenn of Ilwaco were both named to the girls 2B first-team, while Jansi Merz of Wahkiakum and Addison Hall of Winlock were both tabbed as honorable mentions. Over in the 2B boys section Bryce Cline of Winlock was voted to the first-team and Broc Keeton of Toutle Lake wound up as an honorable mention, while Ethan Lindstrom of Naselle was voted to the 1B first-team.
Hailey Van Lith, the dynamic scorer from Cashmere (1A), who even managed to capture the attention of Kobe Bryant earlier this year, was named girls player of the year in Washington. This season she averaged 34 points and 10 rebounds per game. On the boys side Jabe Mullins of Mount Si (4A) was named player of the year. Mullins, who averaged almost 20 points per game last season, was also named MVP of the state tournament.
Looking over at the girls 2B All-State team, both Schaplow and Glenn were voted onto the first-team after leading their teams to state tournament appearances.
Glenn, a junior, was voted to the first team of the Pacific 2B League after helping Ilwaco claim an undefeated league title. This season she averaged 21.7 points per game with a playoff output of 7.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per contest.
Earning All-State recognition is something that first crossed Glenn’s mind while she played alongside the legendary Makenzie Kaech. Kaech finished her prep career at Ilwaco as a four-time All-State player.
“When I was a freshman and I had Mackenzie on my team I saw her get all sorts of awards,” Glenn explained. “I’ve just always wanted to be on those kind of teams to not only represent myself but to represent Ilwaco too.”
That doesn’t mean that Glenn is going to be kicking back and taking it easy as she awaits her senior season.
“I feel like I always have something to improve on. Next year I definitely want to place at state,” Glenn said. “In my grade there’s five of us and I know that we are a good enough team that we can do it. We just need to prove it to ourselves.”
Schaplow, a senior, was also voted MVP of the Central 2B League after helping Toledo to a league title and then a state tournament run. She averaged 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game.
During quarantine time Kal’s brother and fellow Toledo senior, Duke Schaplow, has taken on the role of rebounder and personal trainer to help pass the time. The two were in the midst of another “stay home” workout when the All-State lists were released this week.
“I was out in my garage and Duke was keeping the timer for me and telling me what ball handling work I needed to do when my dad came out and asked me if I’d checked my phone,” Kal Schaplow said.
When she looked at her gadget she found a congratulatory text from her high school coach, Brian Layton.
“It was pretty cool that both my high school coach and my dad, my two main coaches in my life, both basically reached out to me at the same time,” Schaplow noted.
Across the freeway in Egg Town sophomore Addison Hall averaged a double-double in order to earn an All-State honorable mention. Over the course of the season Hall carried her Winlock team by averaging 18.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and more than a block per game.
Meanwhile, Merz managed to play her way into All-State consideration by helping the Mules to a third place finish at the state tournament in Spokane. Over the course of the season the 6’0” junior from Wahkiakum averaged 14.5 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.8 steals per game.
“Hall and Merz had great seasons and there’s even more from the Central 2B, I know Kaeley Schultz (sophomore) from Rainier made it too, and that just proves how tough the league really is,” Schaplow said of her former league foes. “They’re still young and they’re getting that nod. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we had a whole bunch of C2BL girls on that list next season.”
Back on the boys side Ethan Lindstrom parlayed a furious run through the Columbia Valley League and a third place finish at state into a first-team selection. Lindstrom, a senior, averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals over the course of the season for the 1B Comets.
For a kid from the far end of the world that is Naselle to land on the All-State team is no small accomplishment. A stoic competitor, Lindstrom is fully aware of, and grateful for, the confluence of conditions that allowed him to thrust his name into the state’s upper crust.
“Just going down to the (state) tournament is a good way to do that because everyone is there watching you play,” Lindstrom noted. “I didn’t even really think about it until the end of this year when we played all of those top teams.”
In the state semifinals Lindstrom was able to hold the 1B player of the year, and Washington’s all-time scoring leader, Ryan Moffet of Odessa, to just six points. After earning All-Tournament honors, recognition from the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association, a league MVP, and a host of other accolades Lindstrom was a little confused when his father called to congratulate him on his AP All-State selection earlier this week.
You have free articles remaining.
“When I found out this is like the official one I was pretty pumped up to be on that,” Lindstrom said.
Bryce Cline, the TDN All-Area MVP, was also voted onto the AP’s All-State first team. The 6’0” senior willed Winlock to a second place finish in the C2BL and wound up one win shy of a state tournament appearance. For the season he averaged 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals per contest.
“I got a call from (Coach) Bamer saying that I’d been selected for the All-State team. I was pretty shocked by it,” Cline said. “(Bamer) just said that it’s been a long, long time since someone from Winlock has made that team and he was proud of me because I’d worked really hard.”
Cline noted that he worked to improve his three-point shooting and defense in between his junior and senior seasons. The team captain says that kind of work ethic was not uncommon to the 2019-2020 Cardinals.
“Playing with that group of guys was something special that I’ll never forget. They’re the best team I’ve ever been around,” Cline said. “Even the younger guys. They always get you to play your best and they always step up and play their best.”
Out toward Kid Valley in the heart of fighting Duck country Broc Keeton had to settle for an All-State honorable mention after an ankle injury left him hobbled at the state tournament. Still, Keeton helped Toutle Lake topple Winlock for the C2BL title and was able to muster enough mojo in Spokane for the Ducks to finish sixth in state. Keeton averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, 4.5 assists, and two steals per game during his senior campaign.
The AP All-State basketball teams includes the following local players:
BOYS
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Omari Maulana, Life Christian
First team: Omari Maulana, jr., Life Christian; Bryce Cline, sr., Winlock; AJ Floyd, sr., Davenport; Tre’ Seydel, soph., Raymond; Cade Gebbers, jr., Brewster
Honorable mention: Devin Sampson-Craig, jr., White Swan; Justin Hudson, sr., Kittitas; Tayshawn Colvin, soph., Liberty; Logan Walker, jr., Willapa Valley; Cole Hatton, sr., Ocosta; Braden Thomas, sr., Adna; Matthew Thompson, sr., Kettle Falls; Broc Keeton, sr., Toutle Lake
___
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Ryan Moffet, Odessa
First team: Ryan Moffet, sr., Odessa; Ethan Lindstrom, sr., Naselle; Levi Rivera, sr., Riverside Christian; Bryce Strom, sr., Yakama Tribal; Izaiah Mowitch, jr., Taholah
Honorable mention: Chase Gerard, sr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; Reece Isaak, soph., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; Caleb Revey, sr., Lummi Nation; Darius Nichols, sr., Muckleshoot
___
GIRLS
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Maisie Burnham, Liberty
First team: Maisie Burnham, sr., Liberty; Kyra Gardner, soph., Raymond; Erika Glenn, jr., Ilwaco; Kal Schaplow, sr., Toledo; Justine Benson, sr., La Conner
Honorable mention: Addison Hall, soph., Winlock; McKenna Martinez, jr., Tri-Cities Prep; Jadyn Johnson, sr., Columbia (Burbank); Lydia Bergquist, sr., St. George’s; Aleena Cook, sr., Liberty; Jansi Merz, jr., Wahkiakum; Kaeley Schultz, soph., Rainier
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!