Seven area hoopers selected for AP All-State Teams

Glenn, a junior, was voted to the first team of the Pacific 2B League after helping Ilwaco claim an undefeated league title. This season she averaged 21.7 points per game with a playoff output of 7.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Earning All-State recognition is something that first crossed Glenn’s mind while she played alongside the legendary Makenzie Kaech. Kaech finished her prep career at Ilwaco as a four-time All-State player.

“When I was a freshman and I had Mackenzie on my team I saw her get all sorts of awards,” Glenn explained. “I’ve just always wanted to be on those kind of teams to not only represent myself but to represent Ilwaco too.”

That doesn’t mean that Glenn is going to be kicking back and taking it easy as she awaits her senior season.

“I feel like I always have something to improve on. Next year I definitely want to place at state,” Glenn said. “In my grade there’s five of us and I know that we are a good enough team that we can do it. We just need to prove it to ourselves.”

Schaplow, a senior, was also voted MVP of the Central 2B League after helping Toledo to a league title and then a state tournament run. She averaged 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game.