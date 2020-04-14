Seniors and coaches lament loss of All-Star football game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The news arrived without the shock and awe of other sports cancellations in recent weeks but the sting for players and coaches was still something like a blindside by a blitzing linebacker.

In the NFL, the hit certainly would have drawn a penalty flag. If not an unsportsmanlike penalty, it certainly would have warranted a violation for piling on. That’s because, in addition to traditional school and nearly every other happening between here and who knows when, there will be no Earl Barden Classic All-State football game this year.

Last week the annual East versus West gridiron contest became just the latest casualty to the sports schedule in the wake of nationwide social distancing efforts meant to stifle the spread of COVID-19. The cancellation leaves a pair of area players, Sutton Moon of Kalama, and Duke Schaplow of Toledo, as well as several coaches stuck on the inside and looking out.

A notice of the action was posted on the Earl Barden Classic website and the headline captured the essence of the news perfectly: “With Sadness of Heart… 2020 Earl Barden Classic Canceled.”

According to the notice, which was signed by Earl Barden Classic chairman and East-side coordinator, Mark Mochel, the move was made in order to protect the health of fans, employees, and players.