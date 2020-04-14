Seniors and coaches lament loss of All-Star football game

The news arrived without the shock and awe of other sports cancellations in recent weeks but the sting for players and coaches was still something like a blindside by a blitzing linebacker.
In the NFL, the hit certainly would have drawn a penalty flag. If not an unsportsmanlike penalty, it certainly would have warranted a violation for piling on. That’s because, in addition to traditional school and nearly every other happening between here and who knows when, there will be no Earl Barden Classic All-State football game this year.
Last week the annual East versus West gridiron contest became just the latest casualty to the sports schedule in the wake of nationwide social distancing efforts meant to stifle the spread of COVID-19. The cancellation leaves a pair of area players, Sutton Moon of Kalama, and Duke Schaplow of Toledo, as well as several coaches stuck on the inside and looking out.
A notice of the action was posted on the Earl Barden Classic website and the headline captured the essence of the news perfectly: “With Sadness of Heart… 2020 Earl Barden Classic Canceled.”
According to the notice, which was signed by Earl Barden Classic chairman and East-side coordinator, Mark Mochel, the move was made in order to protect the health of fans, employees, and players.
“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our players and their supporters, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” Mochel wrote in the announcement. “We will immediately begin planning for the return of this event in the summer of 2021 where we will not only showcase those athletes but those selected to participate in the 2020 event will be recognized.“
The Earl Barden Classic, which features the best 2A, 1A, 2B, and 1B football players from around Washington each year, was set to be held on June 20 at East Valley High School in Yakima. Moon and Schaplow, familiar foes from the 2B River Division, were selected to play in the game before it was called off. Additional All-Star selections from the regional 2B ranks include state champions Ashton Haight and Alex Frazier of Onalaska, along with Cole Fay and Braden Smith of Adna, and Max Smith of Pe Ell.
Schaplow played quarterback and running back and both sides of the ball during his tenure in Toledo. A gregarious fellow, he managed to make friends around the league even while leaving most opponents on the short end of the scoreboard. Even he would admit, though, that when you bring a bunch of strangers and former adversaries together it can be weird for a while.
“At first it’s always a little bit awkward, but really at this stage where we are all seniors we can kind of get past that pretty fast. There aren’t really any grudges left,” Schaplow explained.
Although he won’t get the opportunity to rub elbows with his peers as he says goodbye to his prep career Schaplow is still grateful to have been recognized for his accomplishments.
“It was really cool and it was a great honor. I’ve always known that football was my best chance to become an All-State athlete,” Schaplow said. “There’s a row of photos above our trophy case at the school that I always looked at. Now I’ve accomplished that.”
According to a mission statement on the Earl Barden Classic website there is a clear goal to their annual all-star game. That message notes that, “Small school football players across the state of Washington were often overlooked when it came to all-star game honors. So this event was started to give players from the 2A level on down a chance to experience the brotherhood learned from spending a week together highlighted by a Saturday football game.”
As for Sutton Moon, a two-time state champion with Kalama, he’s grateful for the Chinooks who came before him and showed him that if you work hard and show out on the field you can earn recognition among the best in the state. Specifically, he mentioned players like Tucker Wetmore, Alex Dyer, Jacob Herz and Corbyn Byrnes, along with all the hyper-competitive linemen who brought their all on both sides of the ball at every practice.
“Just being able to compete with the best. Having to go against good competitors and go against them, it just made me better as a younger player,” Moon said.
Next year Moon will most likely be playing for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, although he’s had to cancel his plans to visit. A lineman and linebacker by trade, Moon says he enjoys linebacker most of all because he gets to help keep the defense in order. Wherever he would’ve played, though, he was looking forward to one more chance to represent Kalama on the gridiron in the all-star game.
“I was looking forward to it but this coronavirus has really ruined everything ever since wrestling season ended,” Moon said. “I looked forward to it. My parents do. All your family and everyone talks about it who went before and says how fun it was... I know we gotta stay safe but it’s just disappointing.”
The West team was set to be led by Wahkiakum head coach Eric Hansen, along with Mules’ assistant Marc Niemeyer. Toledo head coach Mike Christensen and Toledo assistant JB Ewers were also set to assist the West.
Hansen was selected to coach the West thanks to his work in the film room, the locker room, and the classroom. A profile put together by the folks from the Earl Barden classic noted that Hansen was selected as the Teacher of the Year in 2019 by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Washington. Hansen has been teaching in the Wahkiakum School District for more than a quarter century and has been the head honcho of the Mules football team since 2002.
The East squad would have been led by Cody Lamb of La Salle. Scotty Rice of Ridgefield was selected by Lamb, his old college roommate, to help coach the East team as an assistant.
Of course, the game is all about saluting the players and that point is not lost on the coaches.
Mike Christensen attended the selection meeting and was able to relay the local selections to their respective coaches first-hand.
“They let me tell Duke because he’s my own player, which is pretty cool,” Christensen. “I think it’s a huge honor for Duke and it just shows his work ethic.”
The Toledo coach harkened back to Schaplow’s sophomore year as he recalled the career of the outgoing senior.
“A lot of people forget but his sophomore year we lost both of our starting quarterbacks,” Christensen explained. “We were looking at our season and thinking we’re done, there’s nothing we can do, and that’s when Duke stepped up and got us to 5th place in state. From that point on he always wanted to do what was best to help the team.”
In a phone interview on Tuesday Mochel confirmed that this year’s class of Earl Barden All-Stars will indeed be recognized, although he declined to release the specifics. He did promise a few surprises for those who were selected and explained that even though there will be no game this time around he wants the players to still get as much of the experience as possible.
“We were trying to hang on as best as we could but then the Governor held everybody out of school,” Mochel noted.
Mochel, or “Coach Mooch”, coached in the game just a few years ago and he knows what a memorable last hurrah it can be for players. Last week it fell on his shoulders to make phone calls and let players know that their one-last game was no more.
He said he heard tears on the other end of those conversations more than a couple times.
“We’re in our 25th, 26th year so kids know our game and they get excited about it,” Mochel said.
Christensen, who returned a phone call to The Daily News once he finished teaching another online lesson for his Toledo students, didn’t sound surprised by the cancellation of the game. Still he empathized with the players who for six months anticipated playing one final prep game only to have it fall away at the last second.
“It’s really unfortunate that all these guys don’t get this opportunity. I know they all really look forward to it,” Christensen said. “We always talk about that in our program that football is the one sport you’ll miss the most after high school because you don’t just go down and borrow the pads once you’ve graduated.”
