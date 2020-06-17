Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Hilander Dental sweeps aside Twin City Eagles

Led by a big day by Luke Brown, Hilander Dental claimed a pair of wins over Twin City Eagles of Lewis County 10-0 and 15-2.
In the opener, Brown had a pair of doubles, Mitches Bergquist doubled, and Cade Warren was 3-for-3 with a double, as well.
Dylan Rush, Devin Jackson, Kaleb Edwards and Kevin Barnett combined for a one-hitter with nine punch outs.
In the nightcap, Brown went 3-for-54, Jake Morrow and Jackson each went 2-for-3 and Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double.
Dawson Evenson, Reed Elo, Ashden Niemeyer and Tanner Davis combined for a second one-hitter, this time with 11 strikeouts.
