Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Hilander Dental sweeps aside Twin City Eagles

Led by a big day by Luke Brown, Hilander Dental claimed a pair of wins over Twin City Eagles of Lewis County 10-0 and 15-2.

In the opener, Brown had a pair of doubles, Mitches Bergquist doubled, and Cade Warren was 3-for-3 with a double, as well.

Dylan Rush, Devin Jackson, Kaleb Edwards and Kevin Barnett combined for a one-hitter with nine punch outs.

In the nightcap, Brown went 3-for-54, Jake Morrow and Jackson each went 2-for-3 and Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double.

Dawson Evenson, Reed Elo, Ashden Niemeyer and Tanner Davis combined for a second one-hitter, this time with 11 strikeouts.

