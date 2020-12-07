Schaplow debuts but Eagle women fall to NAU, twice

The Eagles stumbled out of the gate in their first two games of the season over the weekend with a pair of Big Sky Conference losses to Northern Arizona University in Cheney.

NAU defeated the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team 89-60 on Saturday and then followed up with a 69-55 on Reese Court, Sunday. Those games broke a 270 day pause in the action for the Eagles.

Freshman Aaliyah Alexander was a standout for EWU in both contests, tallying 18 points on opening night and then notching 16 points and eight rebounds in the rematch.

The Eagles had six other players make their debut on Saturday against the Lumberjacks. Those fresh faces included Kal Schaplow, a Toledo graduate, who knocked down a three-pointer in the first half to spark a 7-0 run by EWU that kept the game close going into the intermission.

"We definitely saw some good things from our youngsters today. You could tell in the second half that it was our first game in terms of us being in basketball shape," Wendy Schuller, EWU head coach, said. "(NAU) pulled away and we didn't guard very well, you could tell they've played a few games."