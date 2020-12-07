Schaplow debuts but Eagle women fall to NAU, twice

The Eagles stumbled out of the gate in their first two games of the season over the weekend with a pair of Big Sky Conference losses to Northern Arizona University in Cheney.
NAU defeated the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team 89-60 on Saturday and then followed up with a 69-55 on Reese Court, Sunday. Those games broke a 270 day pause in the action for the Eagles.
Freshman Aaliyah Alexander was a standout for EWU in both contests, tallying 18 points on opening night and then notching 16 points and eight rebounds in the rematch.
The Eagles had six other players make their debut on Saturday against the Lumberjacks. Those fresh faces included Kal Schaplow, a Toledo graduate, who knocked down a three-pointer in the first half to spark a 7-0 run by EWU that kept the game close going into the intermission.
"We definitely saw some good things from our youngsters today. You could tell in the second half that it was our first game in terms of us being in basketball shape," Wendy Schuller, EWU head coach, said. "(NAU) pulled away and we didn't guard very well, you could tell they've played a few games."
A 17-2 run by NAU put the game out of reach by the end of the third quarter. EWU shot just 4 of 12 in the fourth quarter and was outscored 24-13 to reach the final tally.
Jenna Dick and Alexyss Newmann added nine points each in the loss.
In Sunday’s contest Alexander once again led the Eagles, including a 7-of-10 mark from the field while burying all three of her long ball attempts. She also led the team with five assists, four steals and one block. Newman added 13 points and nine rebounds as the Eagles outrebounded the Lumberjacks for the second straight day.
"I was a lot more pleased with our effort today. I thought we made some adjustments, and for such a young team, they did a good job absorbing things and making changes,” Schuller said. “We're a really young basketball team, but I thought we played hard today. If we can play that hard every single time, we're going to get better at the basketball things we're trying to do. Effort has to be something that's brought every game, and I thought we did that much better today."
EWU (0-2) is scheduled to play at Boise State at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
