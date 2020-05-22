Schaplow and Sheldon earn WIAA scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of area athletes came away with free money from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association this month thanks to the spoils of the eighth annual Smart Choices Scholarship.

Duke Schaplow of Toledo and Estella Sheldon of Ilwaco were both named finalists for the scholarship and received $1,000 each toward their college educations. Zoie Breland of Fife and Rocco Parrish of Grandview were each tabbed for first tier scholarships and received $5,000 each.

“Being in the state of Washington, I’ve seen some of the great students that have earned this scholarship over the years,” said WIAA executive director, Mick Hoffman, in a press release. “Seeing this year’s applicants and winners has just reaffirmed what remarkable students we have all around the state.”

In addition to Schaplow, Kainoa Figueira of Mt. Spokane, Dawon Neely of DeSales, and Camden Weber of Odessa were also named male finalists. Sheldon was flanked by Rylee Desautel of Inchelium, Zarah Johnson of Kettle Falls, and Katie King of Burlington-Edison as female finalists.

The scholarships are sponsored by Les Schwab Tires Centers as well as the Dairy Farmers of Washington.

“Healthy lifestyles begin at an early age and Dairy Farmers of Washington are proud to support these student athletes,” said Tony Veiga, chair of the Dairy Farmers of Washington, in the release. “The teamwork and leadership skills learned through sports and other WIAA activities will serve them well as future leaders in our local communities.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0