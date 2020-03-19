Say It Ain't So: Youth diamond sports delayed due to coronavirus

“We’re locked out of our park until April 24th at this moment,” River City president Ryan Brown said. “Right now our league would be pushed back — one week of practice — and our league (season) would start first week of May, then we’d have Memorial Day off and then we’d go for another three weeks and have our end of the year tournament.”

The River City club team, called the Rebels, may have a short season, as well.

“We may end up playing a couple of big tournaments in June and shutting it down after that,” Brown said.

Longview Youth Baseball, based out of John Null Park, is thinking along the same lines as its Babe Ruth counterparts. The littlest league is hoping to get back to action at the end of April with a shortened season leading into the summer months.

But what if that doesn’t happen? What if late April gets pushed into May and, potentially, beyond?

The preliminary plan calls for play to continue in to June and July when there doesn’t figure to be any school concerns to complicate matters.