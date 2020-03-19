Say It Ain't So: Youth diamond sports delayed due to coronavirus

A lot has been said and written about how college and professional leagues have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but not much attention has been paid to local recreational leagues.
In Washington, youth leagues are bound by the same timeline as schools, meaning they are free to restart operations after April 24. Similarly, their city-run facilities, such as John Null, Roy Morse and Tam O’Shanter, are all closed as long as schools are.
So what’s the plan?
The best-case scenarios revolve around truncated seasons. Kelso, which is supposed to host the 13-15 Babe Regional Northwest Regional Tournament in July, is considering selecting its all-star teams in advance and going straight to the tournament trail while simultaneously running a league for those players not selected for postseason play.
Kelso initially wanted to resume activity on April 13, but instead decided recently at a board meeting to move it back to align with the school plan.
“It all depends on what happens with this virus,” president Travis Keele said. “It’s a bummer. We have a fairly big fall league too, that a lot of the kids would play in, but that’s not until September. It’s tough. I never would’ve foreseen this coming. At all.”
River City Baseball, which is essentially the collective bones of Longview Babe Ruth plus teams from the surrounding area, is in a similar position.
“We’re locked out of our park until April 24th at this moment,” River City president Ryan Brown said. “Right now our league would be pushed back — one week of practice — and our league (season) would start first week of May, then we’d have Memorial Day off and then we’d go for another three weeks and have our end of the year tournament.”
The River City club team, called the Rebels, may have a short season, as well.
“We may end up playing a couple of big tournaments in June and shutting it down after that,” Brown said.
Longview Youth Baseball, based out of John Null Park, is thinking along the same lines as its Babe Ruth counterparts. The littlest league is hoping to get back to action at the end of April with a shortened season leading into the summer months.
But what if that doesn’t happen? What if late April gets pushed into May and, potentially, beyond?
The preliminary plan calls for play to continue in to June and July when there doesn’t figure to be any school concerns to complicate matters.
“I’ve heard rumors that this might extend for the rest of the year and might not be lifted until June, so we may start league in June and still get to play baseball,” Longview Youth Baseball president Jake Knudsen said.
You have free articles remaining.
River City is the only local league to have anyone pull their registration. Brown says he refunded that family, after they cited health concerns, immediately and with no hard feelings.
Everyone else is waiting — some patiently, some less so — for the season to start up, sooner or later.
“I’ve told all the coaches my plan, and they’ve relayed it to the parents and the parents are like, “‘Okay, that’s fine.’”
Standing apart from the league-based organizations are area softball organizations, like Washington Illusion and The Devils based out of Longview.
The Illusion, which sports three teams at the 18U, 16U and 14U levels, is a tournament team and they weren’t set to begin playing until late April anyhow.
However, the team typically practices in Kelso facilities that are currently closed. As a result, their customary five-hour Sunday practices have been put on hold.
Additionally, two tournaments on the Illusion calendar in May and June have already been canceled. One of those would have taken the team to California.
Brent Harris, coach of the 18U Gold squad, is hopeful that they will be able to resume practicing later next month with most of the original tournament schedule intact.
But there are still many unknowns at this point, so all Harris can do now is wait.
“I told the teams ‘We have our schedule set, and things could change. We’re not sure how it’s gonna change or if they will change,’” Harris said. “’But be prepared to go until you hear otherwise.’”
Another local travel team is Lower Columbia Baseball, the local American Legion baseball outfit.
The biggest change right now for that club is the fact that there are currently no high school or Babe Ruth games being played. That means club president and head coach, Joe Bair, has to rely on phone calls and impressions rather than driving around to watch kids play when constructing the summer roster.
The American Legion team wouldn’t start playing until the high school season concluded anyhow, but the summer program still uses high school’s facilities, so if school doesn’t reopen, it could cause problems.
For now, though, registrations are open on the club website, and no tournaments have been canceled. But, of course, that’s all extremely tentative.
“It would be interesting if the schools shut down for the rest of the year,” Bair said. “But I don’t even know if that’s a possibility.”