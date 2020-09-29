Ryan Littlefield announced as new RAL baseball coach

There is a new baseball skipper at R.A. Long High School.
Ryan Littlefield announced Tuesday via Facebook that he had accepted the position following the retirement of Mark Hulings in April.
“Even in the midst of a pandemic and a fire season that is far from over, I’m so excited for this new journey,” he said in the post. “I’m looking forward to nvesting hours into this program and sharing the knowledge that I’ve been given from all the coaches I was blessed to have.”
Littlefield had a standout career at Mark Morris in football basketball and baseball, but was best on the diamond, where he was a three-time first-team all-state selection and two-time GSHL MVP, the first coming as a freshman.
Immediately following his stellar prep career, Littlefield joined the Portland Pilots, where he hit .208 with a pair of HRs.
He then excelled at Lower Columbia College, where he batted .315 with seven homers, 51 RBI and nearly as many walks as strikeouts.
That season landed him a spot on the Eastern Carolina squad, where he hit .267 in just 15 at-bats.
Littlefield takes over a program that has seen quality talent come through in recent years in the likes of Alex Brady, Cade Vanderwerf and Andrew Walling.
In what ended up as Huling’s final season at the helm, RAL went 8-7 (7-4 GSHL), good for third place and a playoff spot, though the Lumberjacks failed to advance past districts.
The 2020 WIAA baseball season is slated to be a part of Season 4, which runs from late April to early June.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!