Running Roundup: Falcons fly past Hilanders; Fishermen feet fleet finish first versus Ocosta

KELSO — Kelso had a tough time keeping up with Prairie at home Wednesday, as the Falcons put their full scorecard in the top six on both the boy’s and girl’s side of things to win easily, 19-40 in the boy’s race and 16-41 in the girls’.

Prairie senior Landon Gunter won the boy’s race by a breath, beating out Kelso senior Drew Norman by two-tenths of a second with a time of 16:20.10.

Unfortunately for the Hilanders, their next-best finisher wouldn’t come in for another 50 seconds, as senior Jonah Chamblee finished in 17:10. In that time, a flock of four Falcons came across the line to seal the win.

Sophomore Kamren Mattison came in eighth behind Chamblee with a time of 17:30, junior Stanley Johnson finished 11th at 18:10, and junior Giovannie Lopez was right behind him at 18:12.

In the girl’s race, Prairie brought four runners home before Kelso's Megan Gott finished in 22:21.50. Mina Rios (23:15.90) and Elizabeth Dolan (24:26.20) finished in seventh and eighth, respectively, and Lilly Hooper (24:42.40) and Emily Johanson(24:42.90) finished within a half-second of each other for the Hilanders.

Ilwaco runners win races, Wildcats win boys' event