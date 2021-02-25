Running Roundup: Falcons fly past Hilanders; Fishermen feet fleet finish first versus Ocosta

KELSO — Kelso had a tough time keeping up with Prairie at home Wednesday, as the Falcons put their full scorecard in the top six on both the boy’s and girl’s side of things to win easily, 19-40 in the boy’s race and 16-41 in the girls’.
Prairie senior Landon Gunter won the boy’s race by a breath, beating out Kelso senior Drew Norman by two-tenths of a second with a time of 16:20.10.
Unfortunately for the Hilanders, their next-best finisher wouldn’t come in for another 50 seconds, as senior Jonah Chamblee finished in 17:10. In that time, a flock of four Falcons came across the line to seal the win.
Sophomore Kamren Mattison came in eighth behind Chamblee with a time of 17:30, junior Stanley Johnson finished 11th at 18:10, and junior Giovannie Lopez was right behind him at 18:12.
In the girl’s race, Prairie brought four runners home before Kelso's Megan Gott finished in 22:21.50. Mina Rios (23:15.90) and Elizabeth Dolan (24:26.20) finished in seventh and eighth, respectively, and Lilly Hooper (24:42.40) and Emily Johanson(24:42.90) finished within a half-second of each other for the Hilanders.
Ilwaco runners win races, Wildcats win boys' event
WESTPORT — Ilwaco saw two of its own win races against Ocosta on Wednesday afternoon, with junior Daniel Quintana winning the boys' event with a time of 15:42 and junior Emma Brundage coming in at 21:49 to win the girls' race.
In the boys' team event, though, the Fishermen weren’t able to overcome Ocosta — which followed Quintana by placing the next three finishers — losing 27-29.
Juniors Logan Simonson and Logan Roush finished sixth and seventh for the Fishermen with times of 19:35 and 21:23, respectively.
Next across the line for Ilwaco was a wave of freshmen. Vicente Bautista crossed the line at 23:38 to finish in 11th place. Liam Kerwin was right behind him in 12th with a time of 23:50 to finish off the Fishermen’s scorecard, and Paul Kuhn came in next in 23:50.
On the girls’ side, Ilwaco was the only school to bring a full squad of five runners. Ten seconds behind Brundage, junior Sabrina Lessenden finished second in 21:59, and junior Tazlina Thomas came in third at 23:25. Sophomore Ione Sheldon made it four Fishermen in the top five with a time of 25:08, and Alaina Judd capped off the card with a ninth-place finish.
Ilwaco is scheduled to get a week off before its next meet March 4.