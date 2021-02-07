‘Run as a team’: The rise and fall of a Castle Rock cross country dynasty

If you’re going to put together one of the best decades in Washington cross country history, a dynasty that spread its reach to meets across the state, into Oregon, and over the northern border with Canada, you need a van.

That’s right. The story of Castle Rock’s run of dominance in the 1970s and early 1980s — which saw the Rockets bring home mountains of trophies, earn handfuls of All-State honors, humble giants both local and faraway, and eventually bring home a State championship in the most convincing fashion ever recorded — started with a van.

“That van, it went everywhere,” Bob Pliler said.

The van in question was a one-ton, extended Ford van with a 460 engine, painted green. If he had to guess, Emmett Derrick would say it got around 8 ½ miles to the gallon. It didn’t belong to Castle Rock High school. It belonged to Castle Rock coach Gary Swanson.

Technically, the van sat eight — perfect for one cross country squad of seven runners and Swanson. Of course, the Rockets were more than just one squad; there was the top varsity team, and a JV team, and a sophomore team. Sometimes there was more. By the early ‘80s, Castle Rock would field two separate varsity teams, because there were just too many good, experienced runners who had come through the program.