Roundtripper: Myklebust named new Monarchs skipper

When Brock Myklebust was young, his grandfather gave him a book detailing and outlining baseball situations. Where the ball needs to go. Where the players need to be. The little things often not learned in detail until high school or beyond.
Ever since then, Myklebust wanted to be a coach, and how he has that opportunity as the newest head baseball coach of the Mark Morris Monarchs.
“I’ve wanted to coach since I was little,” Myklebust said. “I enjoyed playing, but I enjoyed the coaching mindset of baseball more from an early age.”
His baseball journey was a winding one. It started at Mark Morris, where he was an all-leaguer on and off the field.
Then he went to Clark College initially, but left feeling used and without a dugout to call home. That’s when he caught on with Seth Johnson, a Kelso native who was drafted by the Montreal Expos, at Hudson’s Bay. There he dipped his toes in the coaching waters and stayed sharp with extra reps.
After that year moonlighting as a high school coach he caught on at Centralia College, and later Corban University, to wrap up his playing days.
He earned the name “Blond rifle” for his arm behind the plate, and he was never quiet on the field. He’d regularly shout, “It’s a good time!” reminding his infielders that the runner at first might be moving. He started calling pitches behind the plate when he was 10 and never stopped.
“It was tough for other catchers to get up to his level,” former MM coach Greg Bussell said. “I always thought, whatever he’s bringing to the table, even if he was in a slump, I still just had to have him out there.”
That baseball journey put him in dugouts with coaches like Joe Bair, Bryce Richards, Johnson, his predecessor Bussell, and many more. Those influences helped to hone his early knack for thinking like a coach.
“I just knew that he was going to separate himself from everyone else based on who he has worked with in the past,” Bussell said. “He had good coaching going through the system and he’s had an opportunity to coach with good coaches. On top of that, he’s just a great baseball guy.”
Returning the Monarch’s dugout as the skipper, though, is a special thing.
Myklebust was hired by Robert Blackman, the longtime Monarchs athletic director who held the same position when Myklebust came through the program and graduated in 2013.
“I think I’ll call him ‘Mr. Blackman’ my entire life just because I see him as Mr. Blackman,” Myklebust said. “It was a little weird to be interviewed and hired by Mr. Blackman.”
Blackman represents a foundation and infrastructure that can help bring along a first-year program-leader. As it happens, Myklebust also became a father last week with the birth of his daughter.
“He’s in a great spot right now to just enjoy doing the work on the field and doing the work with his team.” Bussell said, adding that the Mark Morris staff is first-rate and keen to set a guy up for success. “He’s going to have the ability to just really focus on coaching in his first year.”
Still, Myklebust’s first year will take some adjustments. He’s not sure about his coaching staff yet, but he’s also not too concerned about it. On Wednesday he kept any names he might have in mind close to his vest.
The hardest part might be what happens when a catcher looks to the dugout for a sign. Myklebust plans to let them call their own games, just like he got to do.
“I think I’m gonna have my catchers do it,” Myklebust said. “That’s definitely gonna be hard for me not to do, but it’s definitely something I want my catchers to be able to do and have confidence in it. And if there’s something that I see and we need to talk about it, in between innings I’ll get the pitcher and the catcher together and go from there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!