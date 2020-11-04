Roundtripper: Myklebust named new Monarchs skipper

“He’s in a great spot right now to just enjoy doing the work on the field and doing the work with his team.” Bussell said, adding that the Mark Morris staff is first-rate and keen to set a guy up for success. “He’s going to have the ability to just really focus on coaching in his first year.”

Still, Myklebust’s first year will take some adjustments. He’s not sure about his coaching staff yet, but he’s also not too concerned about it. On Wednesday he kept any names he might have in mind close to his vest.

The hardest part might be what happens when a catcher looks to the dugout for a sign. Myklebust plans to let them call their own games, just like he got to do.

“I think I’m gonna have my catchers do it,” Myklebust said. “That’s definitely gonna be hard for me not to do, but it’s definitely something I want my catchers to be able to do and have confidence in it. And if there’s something that I see and we need to talk about it, in between innings I’ll get the pitcher and the catcher together and go from there.”

