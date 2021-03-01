Roster vacancies wreck Rockets against Goldendale

VANCOUVER — Goldendale got the best of Castle Rock on the court Saturday but it might have been the allure of the Nashville skyline that really doomed the Rockets in a three set sweep.

“It was a strange one for us as we had three varsity hitters attending a tournament in Nashville today,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “Because of this, we had to switch varsity players around into different positions to be able to fill all of the spots on the floor, as well as bring up three JV players in order to fill a roster.”

Sunshine Watkins led Castle Rock in the one-off match with a dozen digs, four service points, and three kills. Kynsi Bayes kept the Rockets in line from the front row with eight kills, five blocks and four service points.

Bayes noted that Ranae Holter added eight digs and some much needed experience as the Rockets attempted to navigate their way around the blackhole in the heart of their roster.

“I am very proud of my players for being persistent and continuing to push through one point at a time," Bayes said.

Castle Rock (2-1) is scheduled to host White Salmon on Tuesday for their senior night contest.

