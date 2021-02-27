Rockets, with reinforcements, hammer Cougars

CASTLE ROCK — It was the second game of the season for Castle Rock, but the first game with a nearly full roster for the Rockets, who celebrated at the expense of Seton Catholic with a 50-16 beatdown.

The reinforcements in question came in the form of Wyatt and Lane Partridge — both of whom moved to Arizona to play a fall season before returning to Washington — who learned earlier in the week that the WIAA would grant them eligibility to play this year.

“Obviously great to have those two guys back,” coach Aaron Gehring said.

The brothers, a game late to the season, made Friday their welcome back party, and started it early. Wyatt got the party started in the first quarter with his first of three touchdowns, and the onslaught was on from there.

Wyatt Partridge finished with 169 rushing yards on seven carries, adding another touchdown in the second quarter and a third in the third.

For his part, Lane Partridge cracked the scoring column on the defensive side of the ball, scooping up a fumbled pitch and running it back all the way to the end zone in the third quarter. He also took a punt back to the house, but it was brought back for a penalty.