Rockets, with reinforcements, hammer Cougars

CASTLE ROCK — It was the second game of the season for Castle Rock, but the first game with a nearly full roster for the Rockets, who celebrated at the expense of Seton Catholic with a 50-16 beatdown.
The reinforcements in question came in the form of Wyatt and Lane Partridge — both of whom moved to Arizona to play a fall season before returning to Washington — who learned earlier in the week that the WIAA would grant them eligibility to play this year.
“Obviously great to have those two guys back,” coach Aaron Gehring said.
The brothers, a game late to the season, made Friday their welcome back party, and started it early. Wyatt got the party started in the first quarter with his first of three touchdowns, and the onslaught was on from there.
Wyatt Partridge finished with 169 rushing yards on seven carries, adding another touchdown in the second quarter and a third in the third.
For his part, Lane Partridge cracked the scoring column on the defensive side of the ball, scooping up a fumbled pitch and running it back all the way to the end zone in the third quarter. He also took a punt back to the house, but it was brought back for a penalty.
“They’re great guys to have and rally around,” Gehring said. “Everybody is getting better every day and every game.”
Early in the fourth quarter, the Rockets went up by 40 points, triggering a running clock for the second straight week and letting Gehring get plenty of reps for his younger plays.
Chance Naugle went 5-for-8 for 79 passing yards. He also scored twice on the ground, racking up 31 rushing yards on five carries.
A week after exploding for 187 yards, Austin McQuilliams slotted back into a tailback duo with Wyatt Partridge, finishing his night with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“It gives us some good depth and rotation, especially with Wyatt being the shiftier back, and then the change of pace when we throw McQuilliams in downhill,” Gehring said. “Now they have to gameplan for two different running backs.”
Meanwhile, the Rockets defense shut down the Cougars all night. Seton Catholic quarterback Noah Carlons went 7-for-14 and couldn’t get much working downfield, finishing with 66 passing yards, and the Rockets came up with three fumble recoveries.
“All-around great defensive play,” Gehring said.
Castle Rock (2-0) is scheduled to face Montesano in a road matchup next Friday.