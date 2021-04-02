Rockets wipe out White Salmon

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets swept the singles portion of their girls tennis match against White Salmon, Thursday, on their way to a 4-1 victory in 1A TriCo League action.

Myla Langdon got Castle Rock going in the No. 1 singles match with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Yesenia Lemmon 6-0, 6-1.

“Myla had a great match, she played very consistent and placed the ball well,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Taylar Madden backed that up with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Olivia Ernst and Priscilla Massa finished the singles sweep with a 6-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory over Rhiann Black.

In doubles action Maylee Cherrington and Anna Rose kept Castle Rock on the winning end of things by downing Audrey Coyner and Jojo Beck 7-5, 6-4. The Rockets’ only loss of the day was suffered by Ella Anderson and Natalie Swofford as they fell 7-5, 6-1 to Claire Hays and Juliet Perez.

Castle Rock (3-0) is scheduled to host Tenino on April 7, at noon.

