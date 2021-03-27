 Skip to main content
Rockets racket squad takes season opener over Three Rivers
alert

Rockets racket squad takes season opener over Three Rivers

Empty tennis

A tennis court sits empty, except for one ball, during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. High school tennis action has now resumed.

 McKenna Morin

Castle Rock and Three Rivers Christian took to the courts for their first girls tennis match of the spring on Friday and the Rockets emerged with a 4-1 team victory.

Three Rivers earned their point in the first singles macth thanks to sets of 6-2, 6-2 out of Jessie Tevis. From there, though, it was all Rockets rackets making the noise.

Taylar Madden took the second singles match 6-1, 6-0 and Priscilla Massa was able to bounce back from a loss in her first set of singles action for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win

“Massa had a great match, battling back after losing her first set,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Castle Rock swept the day’s doubles action starting with Natalie Swofford and Ella Anderson, 7-5, 6-1. Anna Rose and Maylee Cherrington kept the Rockets on the right track with a 6-4, 6-1 win.

In junior varsity action Castle Rock edged the Eagles 2-1.

“Extremely proud of the entire team, after a year lay off and none of these players having any varsity court time they played well,” Karnofski said.

