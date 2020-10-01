Rockets on the move: Castle Rock trio head to Arizona for fall football

One of the main inspirations, it seemed, for Washington’s student-athlete protest last month had to do with them watching high school football games in other states. Whether it was Ohio, or Texas or whatever other state happened to be playing on TV during the COVID-19 pandemic, it bothered them. It made them envious. So they protested.
Since then, some athletes have left the state in order to seek out opportunities to play while Washington waits until 2021 to begin athletic contests.
Three area athletes who had that same inclination are brothers Wyatt and Lane Partridge, and their friend Landon Gardner. The trio of Castle Rock Rockets will now suit up for the Basha Bears in Chandler, Ariz., although they plan to return to Castle Rock for Washington’s late winter and spring sports docket.
“There’s no guarantee here there will even be a season,” Rockets football coach Aaron Gehring said. “Down there, there is a guarantee.”
Basha’s first game tonight, and it was unclear if the trio would be immediately eligible, since they moved to Arizona just last week.
Gehring said he provided no resistance to the three standouts, who moved south along with the Partridge parents.
“It was their decision with their parents,” the Castle Rock coach said. “I told them I’ll back them 100 percent.”
In some ways, it makes sense that three quality players would want to find a way to play. When you consider that the 2020-21 Castle Rock team was, and perhaps still is, positioned to make a run their motivation becomes more clear.
Behind Partridge’s 2,089 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns a year ago, Castle Rock challenged La Center for the 1A Trico League crown before falling in the crossover round of the playoffs.
This was supposed to be a coming out season. This fall was supposed to be a continuation of the last one.
And Gehring is letting Partridge pursue that opportunity on his own terms.
“I didn’t want to be selfish,” Gehring said. “Wyatt is a senior. I don’t want to hold him out so he doesn’t get a season.”
The question, though, is how does a move like this affect eligibility in Washington, if at all.
There has been a recent run on transfers from around the country, with states like Idaho, Florida and Montana opening their borders and locker rooms.
Earlier this month — right around the time SAW (Student-Athletes of Washington) was planning its protest in Olympia, Jace Chatman, formerly of Skyview High School in Vancouver made a similar decision. With his family’s guidance he determined that in-person learning was a better option for him, according to ClarkCountyToday.com, and moved to Utah where he could find that experience.
The unique wrinkle with the Rockets’ situation, though, is the stated plan to come back.
Gehring said he’s checking with the WIAA about the particulars of the plan. The WIAA’s own rules are murky on the specifics, but a cursory reading found that a player may return so long as their out of state residence is first terminated.
So as long as the trio of Rockets move back from Arizona, it seems that their plan may indeed be possible.
The trouble, though, comes with the next part of the answer proved to The Daily News by the WIAA.
According to rule 18.26.1.B, “There must be no reason to believe that the decision and/or the execution of the decision concerning the student’s transfer was for athletic purposes.”
The WIAA wouldn’t provide any specifics as applicable to this scenario, reasoning that each case is different and must be approached as such.
