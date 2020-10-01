Rockets on the move: Castle Rock trio head to Arizona for fall football

In some ways, it makes sense that three quality players would want to find a way to play. When you consider that the 2020-21 Castle Rock team was, and perhaps still is, positioned to make a run their motivation becomes more clear.

Behind Partridge’s 2,089 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns a year ago, Castle Rock challenged La Center for the 1A Trico League crown before falling in the crossover round of the playoffs.

This was supposed to be a coming out season. This fall was supposed to be a continuation of the last one.

And Gehring is letting Partridge pursue that opportunity on his own terms.

“I didn’t want to be selfish,” Gehring said. “Wyatt is a senior. I don’t want to hold him out so he doesn’t get a season.”

The question, though, is how does a move like this affect eligibility in Washington, if at all.

There has been a recent run on transfers from around the country, with states like Idaho, Florida and Montana opening their borders and locker rooms.