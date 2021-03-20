Rockets fall to Wildcats in final game of season

LA CENTER — For the second straight season, Castle Rock lost to La Center in a matchup at the end of the regular season to decide the 1A TriCo. But this time around, the 26-6 loss was extra tough to swallow, ending the Rockets’ season with no District or State hopes on the horizon.
“Our guys played hard the whole entire game, left it out on the field,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “It just sucks for the six seniors we have. Being 4-1, second in league usually gets you that crossover game where we’d still have that one more week to prep and get ready. It’s just hard for those guys.”
Just over 500 days after the Rockets fell just short to the Wildcats in a 42-39 shootout, both defenses came to play after having made plenty of adjustments in the interim that kept it scoreless through a full quarter of play.
Chance Naugle opened the scoring with a 60-yard completion to Lane Partridge in the second quarter, but that would be the entirety of the offensive output for the Rockets in the half. Instead, they managed recover two fumbles in the first half and stopped the Wildcats multiple times on fourth down to stay close.
“We took our shots, we had opportunities, we just couldn’t make the big play,” Gehring said.
With Wyatt Partridge sidelined by a hamstring injury, Austin McQuillams led the Rockets as the feature tailback, rushing for 75 yards on 21 carries. Naugle finished with 104 yards on 6-of-24 passing, airing it out the whole night.
“We saw mismatches on the edge with fade balls,” Gehring said. “We took our shots, we just didn’t connect on them, which is how it goes sometimes. They did everything they could and tried to make plays. It was one of those nights where it just didn’t go our way.”
Lane Partridge had two catches aside from his long touchdown and finished with 79 receiving yards. Landon Gardner added 26 total yards on a run and two receptions.
All of La Center’s offense, meanwhile, ran through Tom Lambert. The senior quarterback helped tie the game up with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Micah Adams, then gave the Wildcats the lead late in the second quarter on a 6-yard run.
From there, it was another passing touchdown, followed by one more rushing touchdown, as La Center outscored Castle Rock 12-0 in the second half and finished the night scoring 26 unanswered points.