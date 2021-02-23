Rockets fall just short in opener to Wildcats

CASTLE ROCK — Snow canceled the Castle Rock girl’s soccer team’s scheduled season opener last week, meaning that instead of starting their condensed 2021 slate against Seton Catholic, the Rockets would be tasked with taking on defending 1A TriCo champs La Center. Despite playing a lineup full of new faces, Castle Rock held firm nearly the full game, falling in a close 1-0 affair to the Wildcats.
“They have a lot of heart, which is nice to see, and they really want it,” Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson said after the game. “I have six girls that have never played before, and then I have a big group that have played together for three or four years. It’s fun to seem my upper class teach these younger girls the ins and outs of a game.
"In practice, we don’t really get to do that as much, so tonight was the first night for them to get their feet wet and see what we’ve been talking about for the past two weeks.”
La Center’s goal came in the 33rd minute, when a Wildcat throw in from the attack third worked its way to the middle of the field and fell to the feet of Madisen Newbury, who took a touch to lose her defender before sending it up over Castle Rock keeper Ella Anderson and under the crossbar to give her team the lead.
Despite the Wildcats controlling the ball for most of the first half — and having most of their possession deep in the Rockets' half of the field — that was the only real chance they got in the opening 40 minutes.
While Castle Rock wasn’t really able to play the ball out from the back, simply clearing the ball back to La Center’s midfielders when they could, the Rockets consistently hounded the Wildcats’ attackers as soon as they got within sniffing distances of goal.
“We took awhile to warm up, but they’re finally starting to communicate. Brand new defense,” Hudson said.
Castle Rock’s main chances in the first half came on the counter, taking advantage of La Center misplays at the back off of clearances to hammer the ball deep and try to get a runner on the end of it.
Immediately after Newbury scored, the Rockets ramped up the pressure in a short spell of possession, with two chances for senior midfielder Kylee Jacobs. In the 38th minute, she nearly was in on goal, but the La Center keeper charged out from the net to knock the ball away just before Jacobs could get on it. A minute later, Jacobs had Castle Rock’s first real shot on net of the game, but the attempt sailed straight into the keeper’s arms.
In the second half, the game opened up a bit, with the Rockets looking for chances to get an equalizer and the Wildcats trying to find their final touch to stretch the lead. Neither happened in the end, but it led to more opportunities on both sides.
In the 58th minute, Castle Rock sophomore Siena Flint had the Rockets’ next best chance to pull level, getting behind the La Center back line and finding herself one-on-one with the keeper, but she couldn’t get everything behind her shot and it rolled harmlessly into an easy save.
That misfire sparked another long period of pressure from La Center, which forced Anderson to make four big saves in just over 10 minutes to keep the deficit at one.
“She’d never played soccer,” Hudson said. “For her to step up in a huge way, she saved us multiple times. And to be a leader as a brand new player was awesome.”
Anderson finished with seven saves in her career-opener, but the Wildcats came out of the game wanting for their failure to find the net, or even the frame for most of the night.
“We were really trying to get our forwards to activate and get some off ball movement,” Wildcats coach Ben Cone said. “But we really struggled and kind of failed at that. We could have finished on a lot more goals at the end of the day.”
Castle Rock (0-1) is scheduled next to take on Goldendale on the road Saturday.