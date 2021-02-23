Rockets fall just short in opener to Wildcats

While Castle Rock wasn’t really able to play the ball out from the back, simply clearing the ball back to La Center’s midfielders when they could, the Rockets consistently hounded the Wildcats’ attackers as soon as they got within sniffing distances of goal.

“We took awhile to warm up, but they’re finally starting to communicate. Brand new defense,” Hudson said.

Castle Rock’s main chances in the first half came on the counter, taking advantage of La Center misplays at the back off of clearances to hammer the ball deep and try to get a runner on the end of it.

Immediately after Newbury scored, the Rockets ramped up the pressure in a short spell of possession, with two chances for senior midfielder Kylee Jacobs. In the 38th minute, she nearly was in on goal, but the La Center keeper charged out from the net to knock the ball away just before Jacobs could get on it. A minute later, Jacobs had Castle Rock’s first real shot on net of the game, but the attempt sailed straight into the keeper’s arms.

In the second half, the game opened up a bit, with the Rockets looking for chances to get an equalizer and the Wildcats trying to find their final touch to stretch the lead. Neither happened in the end, but it led to more opportunities on both sides.