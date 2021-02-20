 Skip to main content
Rockets crush Goldendale in gridiron return
Rockets on the rise

A model rocket points toward the football stadium at Castle Rock high school. The Rockets will kick off their season on Saturday at Goldendale.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

The Castle Rock Rockets showed they still have plenty of fuel to take off.

Austin McQuilliams rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns and added a 40-yard fumble return for a score as the Rockets rolled to a 52-13 win over Goldendale in a 1A Trico League game at Seton Catholic High School.

The Rockets were playing this season without two stars from last season, Wyatt Partridge and Landon Gardner, both were part of group of players who opted to play football in Arizona last fall.

But Castle Rock still had plenty left to handle the 2B Timberwolves.

Chance Naugle and McQuilliams had touchdown runs as the Rockets jumped out to a 16-0 lead on their first two possessions. Both scored again later in the half as the Rockets took a 32-0 lead into halftime.

McQuilliams finished with 187 yards rushing on 17 carries. Chase Rusher added 80 yards rushing on 10 carries. Naugle passed for 128 yards.

The Castle Rock defense had three interceptions.

Goldendale was led by Caleb Smith who rushed for 120 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.

Castle Rock (1-0) is scheduled to host Seton Catholic next Friday, Feb. 26. 

