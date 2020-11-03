Rock the vote: Gaston edges French in ‘Through the Decades’ photo contest

Gaston, the Managing Editor of The Daily News from 1974-99, began focusing on sports photography in recent years as his grandchildren began to reach the high school stage. He credited his decades of work with photographers like Roger Werth and Bill Wagner for helping him learn some basics of the craft along the way.

“It’s something that I just really love. Capturing the live action. You see things in the still frame that you just don’t see with your eye,” Gaston explained. “I’ve taken lots of photos and shared them online. I make sure to take pictures of all the kids, not just Allie, and I’ve really been rewarded for that with lots of thank yous.”

Gaston says he plans on donating the $250 first-place prize to a charity or family in need. At this juncture he has only one regret and it is a particularly common refrain amongst sports photographers.

“I’m still just bummed out that we don’t have high school sports this year,” Gaston said.

As for Allie Gaston, Kelso’s big hitter who graduated last spring and now attends Grand Canyon University, she was somewhat surprised to wind up as the winning subject of the Through the Decades contest. However, the adoration and extra efforts of her grandfather are nothing new.