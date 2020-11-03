Rock the vote: Gaston edges French in ‘Through the Decades’ photo contest

One vote. In the end, that’s all the contest came down to was one measly vote.
In that regard, The Daily News’ ‘Through the Decades’ prep sports photo contest proved the old axiom true — Your vote matters.
The champion of the month long contest and popular vote, titled “Winning Kill”, features Allie Gaston delivering the game-clinching point for Kelso High School against Eastside Catholic in the 2019 3A State tournament. The photo was captured, and submitted, by Allie’s grandfather, Bob Gaston.
“I submitted that one because I thought it was newsworthy,” Bob Gaston explained after learning his shot had earned first prize. “Kelso had hardly ever been to the State volleyball tournament and nobody expected them to beat Eastside Catholic.”
After their two-point, five-set upset over the Crusaders, Kelso wound up placing third overall in the tournament. Only a loss to the eventual State champions from Mt. Spokane kept them out of the title tilt.
The “Winning Kill” photo edged “The Tall & Short” basketball photo that showed Toutle Lake standouts Jim French (5’1”) and Gary Goble (6’10”) on the cover of Young Life Magazine from February 1955. The bronze medal photo was also a Bob Gaston submission that featured Shaw Anderson of Kelso scoring a basket to give him the 3A State tournament scoring record of 122 points, or 30.5 points per game. That Hilander squad wound up placing sixth at the 2019 State tournament.
Gaston, the Managing Editor of The Daily News from 1974-99, began focusing on sports photography in recent years as his grandchildren began to reach the high school stage. He credited his decades of work with photographers like Roger Werth and Bill Wagner for helping him learn some basics of the craft along the way.
“It’s something that I just really love. Capturing the live action. You see things in the still frame that you just don’t see with your eye,” Gaston explained. “I’ve taken lots of photos and shared them online. I make sure to take pictures of all the kids, not just Allie, and I’ve really been rewarded for that with lots of thank yous.”
Gaston says he plans on donating the $250 first-place prize to a charity or family in need. At this juncture he has only one regret and it is a particularly common refrain amongst sports photographers.
“I’m still just bummed out that we don’t have high school sports this year,” Gaston said.
As for Allie Gaston, Kelso’s big hitter who graduated last spring and now attends Grand Canyon University, she was somewhat surprised to wind up as the winning subject of the Through the Decades contest. However, the adoration and extra efforts of her grandfather are nothing new.
“He told me that he put (the photo) in… I was excited because that’s one of my favorite photos,” Allie Gaston said. “I definitely do get excited to look at all of his pictures. And at the end of every season he will make a poster for me of all the pictures he took.”
The “Through the Decades” high school photo contest is sponsored by SERVPRO of Longview/Kelso, Drew’s Grocery and Deli in Toutle, and WSU Vancouver.
All of the submissions to the prep sports photo contest can be viewed online at tdn.secondstreetapp.com/Through-The-Decades.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!