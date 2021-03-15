River wins 2A GSHL golf title, Nickerson, Pilot, Huddleston tie for second individually

For the penultimate time this season, the boy’s golf teams were back on the course at Mint Valley, this time for 18 holes at the 2A Greater St. Helens League championship.
Columbia River took the team title, led by Sam James, who finished 1-over on the par-71 course to win the individual crown.
But it was R.A. Long which packed the top-10 better than any other side, with three of its four golfers finishing in the top eight.
“Three top-10s, it’s hard to complain about that as a coach,” coach Jim Nickerson said. “Anytime you see that, it’s a good day. “
Jay Nickerson led the Lumberjacks with a 2-over 73 showing, a stroke behind James to finish in a tie for second with Woodland’s Gaige Pilot and Dane Huddleston.
Nickerson started off his day well but hit a snag on 14 with a double-bogey. He bounced back to wrap up the round though, going 2-under on the final four holes with a pair of birdies.
“One of his things all year has been trying to finish a round, and today he did,” Jim Nickerson said. “That was good to see.”
Two shots behind him, senior Noah Gilchrist came in fifth place overall at 4-over 75 despite running into a bit of a rough patch of his own at the end of the front nine.
“Noah’s always been Mr. Consistent,” Nickerson said. “He’s a mature kid, played the back nine real well, and ended up with a 75.”
Nickerson said Hewson Nguyen shot 1-over 36 on the front nine but had a bit of trouble with the putter on the back half. Hewson still finished the day at 79, still good enough for eighth overall. Wayne Keegan rounded out the Lumberjacks’ lineup with a 31st-place finish, and as a team, R.A. Long finished fourth out of nine squads.
Woodland placed second as a team, powered by Huddleston and Pilot’s good days on Longview's municipal grounds. After them, Logan Autrey finished in 16th at 84 and Keaten Stansberry placed tied for 31st with Keegan.
“They really did meet our expectations of what we’ve been working for,” Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder said. “Gaige and Dane are those top-level athletes, and they played well today.”
Ryan O’Farrell led Mark Morris with a 16th place finish, while Ian MacArthur finished in 24th, Caleb Stewart ended up in 30th, and Paxton Nipperet placed 37th.
Nearly every golfer to participate Monday will get to come back to Mint Valley for the District IV tournament on Wednesday. To qualify, golfers had to either average a round score of 55 this season or shoot under 110 at the League tournament — a bar that 41 of the 44 players Monday cleared.