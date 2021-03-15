River wins 2A GSHL golf title, Nickerson, Pilot, Huddleston tie for second individually

For the penultimate time this season, the boy’s golf teams were back on the course at Mint Valley, this time for 18 holes at the 2A Greater St. Helens League championship.

Columbia River took the team title, led by Sam James, who finished 1-over on the par-71 course to win the individual crown.

But it was R.A. Long which packed the top-10 better than any other side, with three of its four golfers finishing in the top eight.

“Three top-10s, it’s hard to complain about that as a coach,” coach Jim Nickerson said. “Anytime you see that, it’s a good day. “

Jay Nickerson led the Lumberjacks with a 2-over 73 showing, a stroke behind James to finish in a tie for second with Woodland’s Gaige Pilot and Dane Huddleston.

Nickerson started off his day well but hit a snag on 14 with a double-bogey. He bounced back to wrap up the round though, going 2-under on the final four holes with a pair of birdies.

“One of his things all year has been trying to finish a round, and today he did,” Jim Nickerson said. “That was good to see.”