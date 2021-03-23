Return to the dirt: Cards pummel ‘Nooks, everyone happy to be back

WINLOCK — There were plenty of new faces on both sides of the field, and plenty of players getting back into the softball groove on short-notice, but Winlock’s bats sure didn’t look rusty in a 24-5 five-inning win over Kalama.

The Cardinals sent all nine batters to the plate in the first inning, Tuesday, and 10 or more in each of the next three, taking advantage of some Kalama miscues and putting up four straight crooked numbers to jump out to a big lead early.

But the main story on both sides of the field was simply the fact that for the first time in two years, the cleats were laced up, the bats were handled, and the yellow ball was flying around the diamond.

“I didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, just with all the COVID stuff,” Winlock coach Lauren Dumoulin said after the game. “I know that all the girls are really excited. I had a kid come down to third base and she just had huge smile on her face. I asked ‘Are you having fun?’ And she said ‘I’m having so much fun.’

“Having everybody out here doing something they love — and for a lot of our kids, it’s their first year playing softball — having the opportunity at all is awesome.”