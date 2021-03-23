Return to the dirt: Cards pummel ‘Nooks, everyone happy to be back

WINLOCK — There were plenty of new faces on both sides of the field, and plenty of players getting back into the softball groove on short-notice, but Winlock’s bats sure didn’t look rusty in a 24-5 five-inning win over Kalama.
The Cardinals sent all nine batters to the plate in the first inning, Tuesday, and 10 or more in each of the next three, taking advantage of some Kalama miscues and putting up four straight crooked numbers to jump out to a big lead early.
But the main story on both sides of the field was simply the fact that for the first time in two years, the cleats were laced up, the bats were handled, and the yellow ball was flying around the diamond.
“I didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, just with all the COVID stuff,” Winlock coach Lauren Dumoulin said after the game. “I know that all the girls are really excited. I had a kid come down to third base and she just had huge smile on her face. I asked ‘Are you having fun?’ And she said ‘I’m having so much fun.’
“Having everybody out here doing something they love — and for a lot of our kids, it’s their first year playing softball — having the opportunity at all is awesome.”
In the season-opener both dugouts were being led by new head coaches with less than a month of combined experience in their current roles. Dumoulin took over for the Cardinals on March 5, while her Opening-Day counterpart, Mark Fisher, has only officially been in charge of the Chinooks two weeks now.
Meanwhile, six of Dumoulin’s nine starters were — up until three days ago — suiting up for the Winlock volleyball team during its Cinderella postseason run at the District tournament. That gave them less than 72 hours to get ready for Tuesday’s softball opener.
“The word I’ve used a lot is ‘Whirlwind,’” Dumoulin said. “It’s been a lot of learning things on the fly and figuring things out as fast as we can. Obviously, we have a lot of things to work on, which you can’t really know until you get into a game situation.”
For Kalama’s part, the Chinooks’ 2021 roster has no upperclassmen and just one sophomore, filling the ranks with seven freshmen and four eighth graders, leaving plenty of time to develop.
“Our goals are to focus on fundamentals, and just learning and getting better,” Fisher said. “Try to not focus on the score, because we know that’s not always going to be in our favor. But look to the future, and work with our eighth graders and our ninth graders on being more prepared next year.”
Kalama’s inexperience showed at times on the road in Winlock. Between walks, hit batsmen, and illegal pitches, the Cardinals drew 21 free passes. The home team also brought runs home on balls thrown around, and through, the infield after pitches and after plays were completed.
Addison Hall went 3-for-3 for Winlock with a 2-RBI triple to right field in the bottom of the third, dropping anchor only after a wide turn and a good think about going for the inside-the-park home run. Hall added a pair of free passes and scored four runs — one of three Cardinals to do so.
“She’s got so much power, and such a great leader in our offense already,” Dumoulin said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what else she can do at the plate.”
Right behind Hall in the lineup, Madison Rohman went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, an RBI, and four runs scored.
Karlie Jones went 2-for-3 at the plate for Winlock with a double at the top of the order, and added seven strikeouts in the circle in a complete game.
“I was really proud of her for coming out, doing her thing, and limiting the mistakes,” Dumoulin said. “Having that personality on the mound, that presence to dominate the game for us, was really key.
Kalama was able to strike first in the top of the first inning when Tabitha Gish drew a leadoff walk and came all the way around on a combination of stolen bases and wild pitches. The Chinooks added another run in the top of the second on a ball thrown into the outfield when nobody for the Cardinals covered first on a bunt, then struck for three in the third, with runs coming home on a wild pitch and a 2-RBI single by Keauna Doughten.
After that, though, Jones settled down, only allowing one hit in the final two frames, rolling a double play and finishing with one final strikeout to end the top of the fifth and with it, the ten run rule shortened game.
“We were intense, everyone was supporting their teammates,” Dumoulin said. “I think even though it is a whirlwind, the girls have responded really well to that. We definitely have things we can improve on, but that’s part of the game.”
Maleah Davis, Kyleigh Day, and Lahna Moon all had hits for the Chinooks to go along with Doughten’s RBI base knock.
Both sides will be back in action Thursday, with Winlock (1-0) facing Adna on the road and Kalama (0-1) hosting Toutle Lake.