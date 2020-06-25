Remembering a Coach: Terry Miller couldn’t miss

“Best five dollars I’ve ever spent,” he said.

This is the second time a coach of mine has died.

When I was in college, I was walking to the elevator in my dorm one day when I got a text from my dad. Dave Anderson had died suddenly.

This man brought me up to JV football as a freshman and believed in me. My junior year he brought all of the defensive backs — he was our position coach — to his house at Champ Place to watch film and eat pizza and laugh and make jokes. He was one of us — a Jack.

We had a news article of him, while a Sheriff’s deputy, tackling a suspect who tried to flee the hospital. On the paper someone circled the word “tackled”, drew an arrow and wrote the word “form.” It had to have been Dave himself. That was his personality.

It all came full circle for me when I covered his son in a Civil War. How the time flies.

Terry Miller is now the other coach I’ve lost. This week he fell victim to pancreatic cancer and you don’t have to look very hard to find pain, to see the grief, to feel the loss. And I empathize.