Red Devils return to diamond and hardwood

Not that anyone is wasting any breath to complain about the circumstances.

“They’ve been cooped up. Most of them have not been able to get into a gym or a weight room or anything for the last six months,” LCC men’s basketball coach Mickey Polis said. “For them to be able to get in here, and our administration to let them in and all the people who are helping us make this work... I think they feel gratitude for that and appreciate that. They’ll do whatever it takes to just get in here.”

With six feet of distancing required during practice the Red Devils, like every other team in the state, have had to forgo regular defensive and rebounding drills in this strange preseason. For a coach like Polis, who made a career out of mastering the fundamentals, all the steady launch of early season jump shots has taken some getting used to.

“We’re telling our guys that you’ve got three months, and in three months you can really get a lot better in three months if you dedicate yourself. We’re hoping that will happen,” Polis said.

After losing six sophomores from last season’s roster, the Red Devils brought in nine new players and return six players. Those returners include Dawson Fritz, Taylor Pomeroy, Solomon Campbell, Jacob Thompson, Colby Shaw, and Rarey Sommer.