Red Devils return to diamond and hardwood

Last spring the Red Devils of the diamond and the hardwood both saw their dreams of hanging a championship banner dissipate like so many moist particulates in the ether.
For the Lower Columbia College men’s basketball team the rug was pulled from beneath their sneakered feet right as they were supposed to begin play in the NWAC championship tournament. Sitting at 25-4 with a roster that had just recently approached its full potential, the idea of running the table at the tournament was by no means a stretch of the imagination.
For the LCC’s baseball team, their quest to secure a fourth straight NWAC title was cut short after 11 games, and just an odd pair of losses. With a stable of pitchers and a player who looked poised to capture the player of the year award, the Red Devils were going to be a force to be reckoned with in the season that really wasn’t.
Those facts will remain as answers to obscure trivia questions in the decades to come, but this year’s crop of Red Devils aren’t wasting any time talking about what might have been. They’re too busy working to attain what might still be.
For the men’s basketball team the early season has been one of isolation as they toil away inside the restricted area of the Lower Columbia College Fitness Center & Myklebust Gymnasium. With access limited to athletes and staff, the Red Devils have been working out in small groups while breathing heavy behind their masks.
Not that anyone is wasting any breath to complain about the circumstances.
“They’ve been cooped up. Most of them have not been able to get into a gym or a weight room or anything for the last six months,” LCC men’s basketball coach Mickey Polis said. “For them to be able to get in here, and our administration to let them in and all the people who are helping us make this work... I think they feel gratitude for that and appreciate that. They’ll do whatever it takes to just get in here.”
With six feet of distancing required during practice the Red Devils, like every other team in the state, have had to forgo regular defensive and rebounding drills in this strange preseason. For a coach like Polis, who made a career out of mastering the fundamentals, all the steady launch of early season jump shots has taken some getting used to.
“We’re telling our guys that you’ve got three months, and in three months you can really get a lot better in three months if you dedicate yourself. We’re hoping that will happen,” Polis said.
After losing six sophomores from last season’s roster, the Red Devils brought in nine new players and return six players. Those returners include Dawson Fritz, Taylor Pomeroy, Solomon Campbell, Jacob Thompson, Colby Shaw, and Rarey Sommer.
Polis was particularly excited to see what Pomeroy, Sommer and Fritz will be able to do this season. Pomeroy is a shooter who wound up hurt last year, but not before he buried some big time shots for the Red Devils. Sommer was stuck backing up a formidable frontcourt last season but brings an old school post presence that Polis loves to see. Meanwhile, Fritz will return to the fold as a “bulldog” point guard who has spent the offseason improving his handles and his jumper.
“The group we brought in I really like. They’re really skilled. They’ve got a little bit of everything, some athleticism, they can shoot the three, get to the hoop, rebound, we can spread the floor for sure,” Polis added. “The hard part is that we just see them by themselves and shooting. It’s really different when you start playing games and practicing five on five.”
A stone’s throw away from Myklebust Gymnasium over on David Story Field the Red Devils have been diligently laying the groundwork for another long postseason run. Hamstrung by those pesky “small group” requirements the LCC baseball team has been making due by breaking their intersquad rosters down by position.
And if they don’t have any outfielders for a scrimmage, so what?
“They are going pretty smooth. It makes for a little longer days but not being able to do it for six months you don’t mind being out there a little longer,” LCC baseball coach Eric Lane said. “The first week we did it was kind of a guinea pig trial run on everything.”
Admittedly, playing in masks and remembering not to spit, scratch or slap hands at home plate have been adjustments for ballplayers who are rooted in habit and tradition.
“You want to make sure you’re doing things the right way but some of our freshmen who played summer ball they’ve already played under that protocol so they are sort of used to it,” Lane said. “We’re honestly trying to keep it, saying normal right now is pretty weird, but we’re trying to do as best as we can.”
Although it’s too early to write a lineup in pen, Lane says several pitchers have managed to grab his attention right out of the chute. Among those high ceiling hurlers are Kaden Vanderwerf, Alex Bratton, Spencer Andersen, Grant Henry and Michael Callia Jr.
However, the Red Devils won’t just be relying on their arms come spring as their bats have plenty of pop and promise.
“I think we’re going to be pretty offensive this year, honestly,” Lane said. “Our 3-4 hitters return in (Drew) Steelhamer and (Grant) Sherrod. Those guys are going to be pretty impressive I think.”
While Lane has enjoyed the extra time to work on fundamentals with his team this fall he knows it will be good for his players to finally play against someone in a different colored jersey, someday.
“It’s actually been pretty nice. We get to stay at home and stay on our field and stay in our lane and do what we can do,” Lane explained. “But, it’s always nice to get these guys out against other NWAC opponents because I want them to be able to see what this level is all about and how demanding it is.”
To that end, Polis and Lane are seeing things the same way.
“I just hope we can play,” Polis said in between practice sessions on Friday. “We hear all the new guidelines that are coming out and hopefully the virus is going to start slowing down. We’ll cross our fingers but we’re going to prepare like we’re going to have a season.”
