Red Devils raise more than $20K in 24-hour fund drive

"We use Bud Black because he’s famous, right? He was an MLB player. He’s an MLB manager, and very successful. But we have successful people all over the place doing great things and they speak so highly of their experience at LCC.”

The organic nature of that network was evident on Thursday.

Former players were donating what they could and encouraging others to do the same. Even when their own funds were tight in the midst of a pandemic, they didn't ask others to do what they were unwilling to do.

The fact that so many people were compelled to make even a small financial sacrifice supports an overarching collegiate sentiment: The two years spent in Longview at LCC often wind up being some of the best years of people’s lives. These scholarships help create that same opportunity for and a chance to go do something larger for a whole new crop of young Red Devils.

“They’re still putting money forward because they know the value of those scholarships,” Myers said. “It is powerful to see 119 donors and be able to raise $22,000 in one day. It’s purely off that equity that LCC has with people.”

