Red Devils raise more than $20K in 24-hour fund drive

Once again, the Give More 24! Fundraiser was a success on multiple fronts for the Lower Columbia College athletic department.
The 24-hour online fundraiser took place on Thursday and the Lower Columbia College Foundation raised $22,135 from 119 donors. That mark eclipsed its goal of $20,000.
“The one thing I was impressed with this year was the student engagement,” LCC athletic director Kirc Roland said. “They did a good job to not only film little snippets and things... I mean, every person’s got their own little network of followers and friends and things. The student-athletes did a great job to help reach out to make sure a lot more people saw our plea and people went for it.”
Give More 24! is an overarching charity that helps various Southwest Washington charitable organizations raise money.
This year, Give More 24! helped raise $2,889,790 from 6,618 individula donors. Those funds were then spread amongst 225 organizations.
LCC was 40th in total funds raised this year, and came in 16th for total donors with 119.
One of those donations came from LCC baseball alumnus and current Colorado Rockies manager, Bud Black. The Rockies' skipper served up a $5,000 match donation. Nipps Burgers also moved the needle by giving a $1,000 match donation.
“He’s always been good to tape (a promotion) wherever he’s at during his time as manager of the Rockies,” Roland said of Black.
While each individual organization can use its raised money as it sees fit, the LCC Foundation primarily provides funds for scholarships. However, those funds can also be used for other athletic support functions, such as transportation.
The Red Devils were able to earn a $1,500 bonus by pushing the entire enterprise over the $2 million mark.
The donation from Bud Black and recurring generosities from the likes of Roland, sports information director Justin Ford, and a host of Red Devil coaches and LCC faculty members, serves to demonstrate the reach of LCC’s athletic community.
Lucas Myers, LCC women's basketball coach, is an LCC alumni and a lifelong Cowlitz County resident. He's seen firsthand about how Red Devils have diffused throughout the country, working in an array of influential jobs at various levels and locales.
But seeing all the tweets and videos this week, and then all the donations on Thursday, really drove the point home for him.
“I have family who went to school with Bud Black, so I know it,” Myers said as an illustration of the department’s reach. "I think the bigger deal is other people don’t, right? Other people don’t understand the reach.
"We use Bud Black because he’s famous, right? He was an MLB player. He’s an MLB manager, and very successful. But we have successful people all over the place doing great things and they speak so highly of their experience at LCC.”
The organic nature of that network was evident on Thursday.
Former players were donating what they could and encouraging others to do the same. Even when their own funds were tight in the midst of a pandemic, they didn't ask others to do what they were unwilling to do.
The fact that so many people were compelled to make even a small financial sacrifice supports an overarching collegiate sentiment: The two years spent in Longview at LCC often wind up being some of the best years of people’s lives. These scholarships help create that same opportunity for and a chance to go do something larger for a whole new crop of young Red Devils.
“They’re still putting money forward because they know the value of those scholarships,” Myers said. “It is powerful to see 119 donors and be able to raise $22,000 in one day. It’s purely off that equity that LCC has with people.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!