Red Devils practice spacing on the court and pitch

“It’s been good. One nice thing is the girl’s work really, really hard. They are serious competitive college athletes,” noted Chicks, who was hired one week into the start of fall practice.

Taking over the program following the resignation of Bryan Vogel, a coach who had won the hearts of his players, does not come without its challenges. As the new guy on the scene Chicks came in knowing it might take some time to get the returning players on board with his leadership.

To that end, Chicks has been pleasantly surprised.

“Change is always hard to deal with. With them coming out and just working hard I haven’t had any situations. They’ve just dove right in and haven’t questioned anything,” Chicks said.

During the first five weeks of practice Chicks and company have been focusing on rebuilding endurance and trying to find another gear on the field in order to curate the most potent attack possible.

“We haven’t really had a chance to do any contact or anything… The sophomores that are coming back have been really great about pushing the expectations and competing with each other,” Chicks noted. “We haven’t gone every day but when we go our whole goal is to not waste our time. If we’re gonna go, let’s go hard.”