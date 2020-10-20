Red Devils practice spacing on the court and pitch

Proper spacing is not a new concept for athletes young or old who know their way around a soccer field of volleyball court.
They are, of course, different in many of their fundamental elements. One is played on a glossy indoor court and the other played outdoors in grass and mud, for one stark example. But, both sports rely on players to resist the magnetic urge to cluster by following the ball. Instead, players are asked to read and react to the movement of their teammates, like a pious country barn dance subject to the rhythms of time and space.
That adherence to proper sequence and spacing creates fluidity and opportunity during play and speaks to the intangibles of a team’s makeup. But this year, of course, there’s added incentive that keeps coaches preaching the importance of a socially distanced attack and defense.
In the fall of 2020, if you want to practice your craft you’ve got to follow the king’s rules, or at least the COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by your local health department.
Last Friday at Riverside Park in Lexington, new LCC soccer coach Joe Chicks had his players running through passing (and running) drills that utilized the entire field. Players took turns passing to an area and then vacating that space before another pass followed on their heels. They were in perpetual motion and rarely close enough to speak in anything quieter than a shout.
“It’s been good. One nice thing is the girl’s work really, really hard. They are serious competitive college athletes,” noted Chicks, who was hired one week into the start of fall practice.
Taking over the program following the resignation of Bryan Vogel, a coach who had won the hearts of his players, does not come without its challenges. As the new guy on the scene Chicks came in knowing it might take some time to get the returning players on board with his leadership.
To that end, Chicks has been pleasantly surprised.
“Change is always hard to deal with. With them coming out and just working hard I haven’t had any situations. They’ve just dove right in and haven’t questioned anything,” Chicks said.
During the first five weeks of practice Chicks and company have been focusing on rebuilding endurance and trying to find another gear on the field in order to curate the most potent attack possible.
“We haven’t really had a chance to do any contact or anything… The sophomores that are coming back have been really great about pushing the expectations and competing with each other,” Chicks noted. “We haven’t gone every day but when we go our whole goal is to not waste our time. If we’re gonna go, let’s go hard.”
That group of sophomores, including Jolie Gullickson, Faith Livsey, Chloe Poole, Anastasia Ulrigg and Jade Cox will be looked upon to help the Red Devils make a playoff push when the season starts for real in late winter of 2021. But their efforts have already been noticed off the pitch as well.
“They went into study tables, and sophomores aren’t even required to be in there, but they went in and sat down and led by example,” Chicks said.
Back on campus, inside the fitness center that houses Myklebust Gymnasium and the Red Devils’ home court, the volleyball team has been busy putting in their work behind closed doors. With masks and mandatory COVID-19 checks at the door the Red Devils have been operating with a unique sense of security.
“Things have been great. It’s been really fun to see the kids, especially the athletes,” Carri Smith, LCC volleyball coach, said. “The girls have handled (the changes) really well. They want more but they understand that this is what we have to deal with right now.”
In addition to online classes and regular temperature checks the Red Devil volleyball crew has had to make adjustments to their operation on the court as well. Smith explained that the team has been using the weight room in small groups two days a week and practicing on the court in small groups two days a week. She added that those groups change on a rotating basis so that the players can all get to one another.
“Because we’re moderate (risk) we pretty much can play most of the game. Obviously when you have small groups you can’t scrimmage, at least a full six on six,” Smith explained.
Instead, the Red Devils have been playing three-on-three during practice.
Perhaps the most difficult change to implement has been in regard to the very volleyball specific habit of coming together to celebrate each point as a team.
“When they’re in the gym they really have to work on not high fiving and not coming in close to celebrate after every point,” Smith said. “The first week, week and half, I had to constantly remind them. They’d be coming in and celebrating and wanting to high five every time.”
With twelve players on the roster this season Smith with a slightly smaller squad than normal. The Red Devils lost seven sophomores from last year’s but added six freshmen and one transfer player to the mix.
“Zoe Naugle, our returning middle hitter, she’s going to be a definite go to for us in the front,” Smith said. “She’s just a solid strong player that did really well as a freshman last year. She had a lot of blocks.”
That’s a trend that most observers expect to continue for Naugle.
“This year she’s showing that mentality of being a sophomore now and being a lot more comfortable with her play, and I guess a lot more confident in herself… She can really put it away.”
Emma Nelson, the team’s returning libero, is also expected to provide a steadying influence on the Red Devils this season. Smith is also excited to see a competition between a group of setters that includes sophomore Karsyn Zaragoza, transfer Amada Holm, and freshman Angela Sullivan.
So far, the only thing that Smith knows is missing from the recipe is the team bonding time and report typically developed away from the court.
“That’s been the hard part of all this is that I have all these new kids that I’m excited to be around but we haven’t been able to do any team bonding so I can get to know them,” Smith said. “But I just love being able to go to practice and see their faces, well, half of their faces at least.”
