Red Devils hire Chicks to head soccer program

When it came time to start a coaching career Chicks’ first stop was at the youth level with clubs like Pacific FC, the Washington Timbers and Vancouver City. In 2014 he switched to the high school ranks with the Trappers of Fort Vancouver.

During an introductory press conference Chicks acknowledged that there will likely be an adjustment period at the college ranks, but he’s not wary of navigating that learning curve.

“I think first of all in order to grow you’ve got to step outside your comfort zone and challenge yourself. I know it’s going to be new for the players too,” Chicks said.

This season is a particularly interesting time to take over a college soccer program due to COVID-19 precautions. Under normal circumstances the season would already be half over for the Red Devils. As it stands now, his team had just a handful of modified practices tucked under their waistbands before Chicks joined the staff officially.

Given the unique circumstances of this season and the timing of his hiring, Chicks hasn’t ruled out the possibility of recruiting a few more players to join the fray.