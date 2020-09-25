Red Devils hire Chicks to head soccer program

The next collegiate win for the Red Devils’ new women’s soccer coach will be his first, but acting like he’s been there before shouldn’t be an issue.
On Thursday Lower Columbia College announced Joe Chicks as their new coach on the pitch. Chicks comes to LCC from Hockinson High School where he coached both boys and girls soccer since 2015.
The girls had an especially successful run under Chicks as his Hawks teams spent the last half decade ascending to the top of the heap. In 2019 Chicks led the Hockinson girls all the way to the 2A State title game. Before that they’d competed in a pair of District championship contests and claimed a 2018 2A GSHL title outright.
“We’re excited to have Joe join the Red Devil family,” LCC athletic director Kirc Roland said in a press release. “He’s a proven winner at Hockinson and we think he’ll do a great job in the college ranks.”
Over the years Chicks has also held his teams to a high standard in the classroom. While at Hockinson his teams earned two WIAA Academic State championships.
“Coach Chicks is all about what we are all about,” Roland added. “His emphasis on learning on and off the field is impressive.”
Chicks is a Ridgefield High School graduate. He played soccer for the Spudders and also captured a State wrestling title in 1999. He then earned an AA degree from Clark College before heading to Pullman to pursue a four year degree.
When it came time to start a coaching career Chicks’ first stop was at the youth level with clubs like Pacific FC, the Washington Timbers and Vancouver City. In 2014 he switched to the high school ranks with the Trappers of Fort Vancouver.
During an introductory press conference Chicks acknowledged that there will likely be an adjustment period at the college ranks, but he’s not wary of navigating that learning curve.
“I think first of all in order to grow you’ve got to step outside your comfort zone and challenge yourself. I know it’s going to be new for the players too,” Chicks said.
This season is a particularly interesting time to take over a college soccer program due to COVID-19 precautions. Under normal circumstances the season would already be half over for the Red Devils. As it stands now, his team had just a handful of modified practices tucked under their waistbands before Chicks joined the staff officially.
Given the unique circumstances of this season and the timing of his hiring, Chicks hasn’t ruled out the possibility of recruiting a few more players to join the fray.
“I like to have a larger roster size, personally, because I like to hold players accountable and it’s hard to hold them accountable with a small roster,” Chicks noted. “I know from my players in high school that this has been an incredibly challenging recruitment period. There’s some kids who haven’t had a chance to get looked at. It’s late, but it might be an opportunity for us to pick up a couple kids.”
Chicks added that soccer fans will likely see him hanging around the sidelines at matches around the region whenever he’s not at the Red Devils’ home field at Northlake Elementary School. He believes that the best place to recruit players is on common ground.
“Down here just seems like a hotbed for girls soccer… I don’t just follow my team. I follow along with the other leagues in the state and try to keep up with the players. I love watching soccer,” Chicks said. “I think our number one priority has to be to make a quality local product for the local kids. That has to be first.”
With Chicks coming in the Red Devils have had to say goodbye to Bryan Vogel who resigned as head coach in order to spend more time with his family, according to a press release from LCC. Vogel spent one year as an assistant for the Red Devils before taking over as head coach for two seasons.
“We can’t thank Bryan enough for advancing our program forward,” Roland said.
