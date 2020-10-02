Red Devils athletes back in action

It’s a little bit later than usual and things look a little different every way you look but there’s still an air of familiarity beginning to build around the Red Devils athletics department.
Over the last two weeks Lower Columbia College athletes have been invited back to campus in order to begin practicing with their teams. While there are myriad restrictions and precautions to abide by in the age of COVID-19 the overwhelming feeling amongst coaches and players is that they’re just happy to be back in action at all.
“It’s been so nice to get back into it, that’s for sure,” Traci Fuller, LCC softball coach, said. “I’m really happy with what I see so far.”
The Red Devils softball team began their practices at David B. Story Field on campus last week but on Friday they shifted their operation to Tam O’Shanter Park in order to partake in some on field batting practice. Separated into groups of ten, the team took to the field in shifts in order to limit cross exposure and to allow for greater social distancing.
“I don’t mind doing the small group thing because it seems like our players are developing a lot quicker,” Fuller explained. “When you have the small groups they get more swings. They get more coaching.”
Still, it’s proven difficult thus far to integrate the team fully due to the mandated separation. As the groups crossed paths in between practice sessions on Friday their coach took an opportunity to introduce everyone for the first time and convene a socially distant team break.
“At this point they don’t even know each other. We have a lot of newcomers,” Fuller said in between turns throwing pitches from behind a netted screen. “I feel like the returners are just teaching them what to do. They’re helping, they’re not really complaining about anything. If anything they’re trying to make people more comfortable. Everyone is just complying with the rules and they’re happy to be out here.”
On Friday the Red Devils power tool was on display in the first session of batting practice by launching more than a dozen home runs. Some of those mashed grapefruits landed close to 100-feet beyond the centerfield fence.
Most of those longballs were deposited by sophomore slugger Ada Williams.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m really proud of her. She’s been working really hard all summer with her dad,” Fuller said of her big hitter. “You can tell. She’s right in the same spot she was back in March, and to be honest, I think a lot of them are.”
Back on campus the Red Devils women’s basketball team has been busy putting in work at the fitness center. Those workouts are even more regulated due to the fact that they take place indoors.
With security personnel placed at the entrance, and caution tape limiting access to some common areas, visitors are subject to a temperature check and health screening before entering the building. Masks and small groups are also mandatory, and efforts are being made to regularly disinfect shared equipment like workout stations and basketballs.
“I was really stressed leading up to it and I was gladly surprised that it went really smooth,” LCC women’s basketball coach, Lucas Myers, said. “Most of us, we’re lucky to be in an age and health where we’re not a high risk individual but it’s nice to have those protocols in place. It’s nice to have our own bubble and not have to worry about random people coming in and out, otherwise I feel like we’d be paranoid and cleaning everything every five minutes.”
Perhaps the biggest challenge is trying to figure out how to coach a basketball team when players are not allowed to be within six feet of each other. While a baseball hurler can play pitch perfect defense from 60 feet away, a basketball defender is supposed to stay more or less nose to nose with their mark.
“You have to be a little bit more creative in the type of basketball that you’re playing right now,” Myers noted. “Making sure we’re maintaining social distancing, working on skills, and still getting the work done that we need to get done.”
As far as on-the-court evaluations, Myers noted that it’s still incredibly early but also admitted that several players have managed to catch his eye already.
At the top of that list is sophomore guard Josie Schmitz. According to her coach, Schmitz was already a great defensive player with a formidable three point shot last season. This year, she’s added improved handles, bolstered confidence and a honed offensive instinct to her repertoire.
As for the newcomers, Myers tabbed Eastyn Reeves, Sina Tapasa and Brook Lundell as players to watch. Reeves, an R.A. Long graduate, brings a trademark tenacity to the court and will be looked to as a leader after transferring back home from Oregon Tech. Tapasa, a transfer from Eastern Arizona College, is a power forward type with good touch around the basket, and Lundell is a strong and athletic stretch forward who has managed to mesh seamlessly with her teammates.
All Lower Columbia College athletics are scheduled to begin their regular season practice and playing schedule on February 3.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.