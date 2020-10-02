Red Devils athletes back in action

It’s a little bit later than usual and things look a little different every way you look but there’s still an air of familiarity beginning to build around the Red Devils athletics department.

Over the last two weeks Lower Columbia College athletes have been invited back to campus in order to begin practicing with their teams. While there are myriad restrictions and precautions to abide by in the age of COVID-19 the overwhelming feeling amongst coaches and players is that they’re just happy to be back in action at all.

“It’s been so nice to get back into it, that’s for sure,” Traci Fuller, LCC softball coach, said. “I’m really happy with what I see so far.”

The Red Devils softball team began their practices at David B. Story Field on campus last week but on Friday they shifted their operation to Tam O’Shanter Park in order to partake in some on field batting practice. Separated into groups of ten, the team took to the field in shifts in order to limit cross exposure and to allow for greater social distancing.

“I don’t mind doing the small group thing because it seems like our players are developing a lot quicker,” Fuller explained. “When you have the small groups they get more swings. They get more coaching.”