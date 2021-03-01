Rare Columbian-Tigers kick off Oregon prep season with loss at Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. — The first official game in program history didn’t pan out precisely how the girls from Rainier and Clatskanie envisioned but they were playing soccer nonetheless, and for one night at least, that’s all that mattered.
With a roster of 18 players the Columbian Tigers were shutout 3-0 by the host Seagulls on Monday in 4A Cowapa League play. Seaside netted their first goal in the first few minutes and tacked on another score just before intermission.
Despite the early deficit, Rainier-Clatskanie coach McKenzie Garlock said that her team was able to ride the wave of excitement that had built up over the previous year in order to get over any rough patches in the contest.
“All the way round, everybody is just happy to be doing something other than being stuck at home,” Garlock said. “Obviously it’s not the way we wanted it to turn out but I’m just so grateful to be able to play soccer.”
The Columbia County United squad surrendered a third and final goal midway through the second half, but again, the combined squad continued to push through and compete in order to knock off as much COVID-19 shutdown induced rust as possible before their next contest.
“For not putting a foot on a soccer ball in over a year, we looked pretty decent,” Garlock said. “Everyone is pretty out of shape, as you might expect, but we’ve only had one week of practice so you can’t have the whole world of expectation after just five practices.”
Rainier and Clatskanie actually finished the 2019 fall campaign playing in the same color jerseys, but that wasn’t the original plan. Instead, the teams joined forces midstream when their rosters both began to dwindle beyond the point of no return. This year, though, the Columbians have a dozen girls in the combined kit while Clatskanie supplies the rest of the firepower and the brains behind the operation.
“We have four seniors, two of which are from Clatskanie and have been with me all four years,” Garlock said. “Right now I’m relying on them to be my eyes and voice out on the field.”
Those stalwart seniors are Lilly Boothe and Kaity Sizemore. The Rainier-Clatskanie coach also noted that she expects big things out of Addy Smith and Evelyne Wheeler this season.
Garlock says the 4A Cowapa League will provide plenty of competition during their nine-game season, with trips down the coast to Tillamook, over the hills to Banks, and up the river to Valley Catholic. Not to mention those dependable trips toward the setting sun to play Seaside and Astoria.
“We’re just going to see how it goes. It’s a great season to start this combined program because we’re not really playing for anything. We’re just playing to play,” Garlock said. “My hope is that next year when we play, hopefully, in the fall, we’ll be ready to go. I’m hoping we can figure some things out and get to know each other.”