Rare Columbian-Tigers kick off Oregon prep season with loss at Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. — The first official game in program history didn’t pan out precisely how the girls from Rainier and Clatskanie envisioned but they were playing soccer nonetheless, and for one night at least, that’s all that mattered.

With a roster of 18 players the Columbian Tigers were shutout 3-0 by the host Seagulls on Monday in 4A Cowapa League play. Seaside netted their first goal in the first few minutes and tacked on another score just before intermission.

Despite the early deficit, Rainier-Clatskanie coach McKenzie Garlock said that her team was able to ride the wave of excitement that had built up over the previous year in order to get over any rough patches in the contest.

“All the way round, everybody is just happy to be doing something other than being stuck at home,” Garlock said. “Obviously it’s not the way we wanted it to turn out but I’m just so grateful to be able to play soccer.”

The Columbia County United squad surrendered a third and final goal midway through the second half, but again, the combined squad continued to push through and compete in order to knock off as much COVID-19 shutdown induced rust as possible before their next contest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}