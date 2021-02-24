RAL tennis takes the day at Hudson's Bay

The R.A. Long boys tennis team put its faith in the weather and the tennis gods all at once Tuesday, setting up a short-notice rescheduled match at Hudson’s Bay around midday, hopping on a bus, and then hoping that the courts would be dry when they arrived.

The gamble paid off, as the surfaces were all playable, and the Lumberjacks took advantage of the good fortune by beating the Eagles 4-2.

Jamison Perkins won the No. 1 singles match for R.A. Long, defeating Robert Cohen 6-1, 6-3. Behind him, Eric Nguyen beat Nolan Fucciolo 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, the Lumberjacks got a lift from their No. 1 duo of Colin Mendenhall and Aiden McCoy, who won their match 7-6, 7-3 in the closest affair of the afternoon. The Jacks also got ink in the scorebook from their No. 3 pair of Carson Moses and Chance Dysart, who swept their match 6-0, 6-0.

The Lumberjacks were scheduled — weather permitting — to host Columbia River on Wednesday.

