Rainier Track & Field: Columbians curse their washed out season

“I was heartbroken when I heard the news and I tried to continue my training at home in hopes we’d be returning,” Crawford said. “When we got the final call that we were done I cried. It was hard knowing I’m never going to be able to step back out and have that feeling of a race again…it was over for me.”

Before it was over, though, Crawford made the most of her opportunity. She performed especially well in the 800-meter and 1500-meter races. Still, with younger sister, Chloe Crawford, also on the team, the sting hit especially hard in the Crawford household.

“I won’t be able to run one more time with my sister or have that last year with my team. It was hard when I realized I wouldn’t have that senior year I’d hoped for,” Sydney Crawford added. “I’m just thankful for the memories and the time I did get”

The Rainier girls would have been bolstered by Lilly Flores, a junior, and the sophomore duo of Chloe Crawford and Savannah Cash. Flores went to State last year in the 300 hurdles, while Cash placed third at District in the 100-meter race. Meanwhile, the younger Crawford was looking to find a path to State in the middle distances.

When asked to name the biggest loss to the program this year Perri didn’t hesitate.